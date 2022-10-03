ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kathys Janece
2d ago

vote straight red ticket we have to get the democrats out .and keep Arkansas red

magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Big win for Arkansas voters and the Libertarian Party

As our columnist Steve Brawner notes today, independent voters in the state got a huge legal victory last week in a ruling by Federal Judge Kristine Baker. She found for the Libertarian Party of Arkansas, overturning Act 164 of the 2019 Arkansas Legislature. The act, pushed by Arkansas Republicans, adopted a series of oppressive measures designed to impede access to Arkansas ballots by minor political parties. These included almost doubling the number of signatures third parties had to collect on petitions asking for ballot access and shortened time for petition drives. It also placed limitations on how third parties could select their candidates. The Republicans have fought the Libertarian Party lawsuit tooth and nail, although almost every independent survey on the topic shows that Arkansans, and Americans generally, want viable voting alternatives to both the Republican and Democratic parties. Baker’s ruling won’t exactly make Arkansas electoral politics a fair fight, but it will make it a little less unfair for new parties across the political spectrum. One lesson is clear. The state has no compelling interest in limiting the number of political parties that want to put their candidates and platforms before the public.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Group launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A group is wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4 that it was forming a campaign for voters to oppose the amendment.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

First Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate Set for Tonight

TONIGHT – Wednesday, October 5th – 6:30-7 p.m. CT. KATV ABC 7 in Little Rock and over KATV’s entire coverage area. Also viewable online at katv.com. Archive available on YouTube sometime following the debate. What:. Tonight, KATV will air the first of two televised Arkansas gubernatorial debates....
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers haggle over teacher pay

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on the Senate and House Education Committees agree Arkansas teachers should get a pay raise, but just how much remains up for discussion. The education committees met jointly on Monday to consider issues raised in the 2022 Adequacy Report. Teacher salaries emerged front and center during the meeting.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up. According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15. You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas House panel recommends public school funding plan that includes teacher raises

The Arkansas House and Senate education committees on Tuesday split on supporting public school funding recommendations that include additional money for increased teacher salaries.  In a voice vote, the House Education Committee approved the proposal while Senators opposed it. The proposed funding formula, called the matrix, approved by House committee members Tuesday would increase funding […] The post Arkansas House panel recommends public school funding plan that includes teacher raises appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas meat inspection program earns federal approval

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, state legislators, agriculture industry leaders, and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Oct. 4 approval of the state meat inspection program, finalized in a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The state meat inspection program will allow...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Faith leaders endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas

Faith leaders enthusiastically endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas. LITTLE ROCK – 27 faith leaders from across Arkansas today announced their support and endorsement of Chris Jones and his candidacy for governor of Arkansas. These leaders stand united in their support for Jones’s campaign, vision and policy goals. This announcement comes one week after 35 faith leaders gathered to have a conversation with Jones. They wholeheartedly support his vision to realize the promise of Arkansas and spread opportunities across the state to help improve the lives of every Arkansan.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by over last 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,028 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 3,230 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 290 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
