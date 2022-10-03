Read full article on original website
Kathys Janece
2d ago
vote straight red ticket we have to get the democrats out .and keep Arkansas red
8
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Big win for Arkansas voters and the Libertarian Party
As our columnist Steve Brawner notes today, independent voters in the state got a huge legal victory last week in a ruling by Federal Judge Kristine Baker. She found for the Libertarian Party of Arkansas, overturning Act 164 of the 2019 Arkansas Legislature. The act, pushed by Arkansas Republicans, adopted a series of oppressive measures designed to impede access to Arkansas ballots by minor political parties. These included almost doubling the number of signatures third parties had to collect on petitions asking for ballot access and shortened time for petition drives. It also placed limitations on how third parties could select their candidates. The Republicans have fought the Libertarian Party lawsuit tooth and nail, although almost every independent survey on the topic shows that Arkansans, and Americans generally, want viable voting alternatives to both the Republican and Democratic parties. Baker’s ruling won’t exactly make Arkansas electoral politics a fair fight, but it will make it a little less unfair for new parties across the political spectrum. One lesson is clear. The state has no compelling interest in limiting the number of political parties that want to put their candidates and platforms before the public.
Kait 8
Group launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A group is wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4 that it was forming a campaign for voters to oppose the amendment.
swark.today
First Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate Set for Tonight
TONIGHT – Wednesday, October 5th – 6:30-7 p.m. CT. KATV ABC 7 in Little Rock and over KATV’s entire coverage area. Also viewable online at katv.com. Archive available on YouTube sometime following the debate. What:. Tonight, KATV will air the first of two televised Arkansas gubernatorial debates....
Arkansas lawmakers haggle over teacher pay
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on the Senate and House Education Committees agree Arkansas teachers should get a pay raise, but just how much remains up for discussion. The education committees met jointly on Monday to consider issues raised in the 2022 Adequacy Report. Teacher salaries emerged front and center during the meeting.
KATV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
Kait 8
Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up. According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15. You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid...
Arkansas House panel recommends public school funding plan that includes teacher raises
The Arkansas House and Senate education committees on Tuesday split on supporting public school funding recommendations that include additional money for increased teacher salaries. In a voice vote, the House Education Committee approved the proposal while Senators opposed it. The proposed funding formula, called the matrix, approved by House committee members Tuesday would increase funding […] The post Arkansas House panel recommends public school funding plan that includes teacher raises appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Little Rock mayor candidates speak to community at mayoral forum
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The November election is just a few weeks away— and one closely watched race will be the one for Little Rock mayor. On Wednesday, October 5, the mayoral candidates met and spoke at a forum in southwest Little Rock. This came after a busy...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas meat inspection program earns federal approval
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, state legislators, agriculture industry leaders, and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Oct. 4 approval of the state meat inspection program, finalized in a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The state meat inspection program will allow...
swark.today
Faith leaders endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas
Faith leaders enthusiastically endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas. LITTLE ROCK – 27 faith leaders from across Arkansas today announced their support and endorsement of Chris Jones and his candidacy for governor of Arkansas. These leaders stand united in their support for Jones’s campaign, vision and policy goals. This announcement comes one week after 35 faith leaders gathered to have a conversation with Jones. They wholeheartedly support his vision to realize the promise of Arkansas and spread opportunities across the state to help improve the lives of every Arkansan.
errorsofenchantment.com
This fall, New Mexico voters should watch out for Constitutional Amendment 2
Most of the attention on non-candidate measures on this fall’s ballot will be on the plan to tap one of New Mexico’s oil and gas-generated “permanent funds” to provide pre-K and other early childhood programs. But, voters should be aware of and concerned over proposed Amendment...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by over last 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,028 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 3,230 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 290 new cases per day in the state,...
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge to appear in front of Supreme Court
Arkansas’ Attorney General’s office will lead in an argument against the state of Delaware before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.
Here is the Immigration Solution Beto O'Rourke Proposed - Will it Work?
As Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott busses migrants out of his state to sanctuary cities, the Democratic challenger has a solution to the immigration crisis. O’Rourke wants to grant a guest worker program.
KHBS
Ricky Dale Harrington talks about the issues facing Arkansas on 40/29 On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — Ricky Dale Harrington is running for governor of Arkansas. He talked about his positions on the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
thecentersquare.com
33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow
(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
KFDM-TV
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience
Sept. 30, 2022 — Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
