PFF Grades: Henry, Autry Among Top Perfomers at Indianapolis

Tackle Dennis Daley and the rest of the offensive line were much better run blockers than pass protectors. Cornerback Caleb Farley had another tough day in coverage.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans did just enough to earn a big road win over Indianapolis on Sunday, piling up 24 points in the first half and relying on big defensive stops to secure the 24-17 victory in the second half.

Here’s a quick look at how Pro Football Focus graded the Titans’ performance:

OFFENSE

Top Five Offensive Grades (at least 10 snaps) – Tight end Chig Okonkwo (86.0), running back Derrick Henry (76.1), wide receiver Robert Woods (75.9), guard Aaron Brewer (75.7), center Ben Jones (75.5).

Tannehill Clean Pocket vs. Pressured – Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was near perfect with a clean pocket, completing 13-of-14 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 139.6. When pressured, Tannehill was four-of-seven for 25 yards. He was sacked three times and posted a quarterback rating of 64.6.

Henry’s Best Game – Henry’s run grade of 80.3 was his best of the season. He totaled 76 of his 114 yards after contact, which breaks down to about 3.5 yards after contact per his 22 carries. Henry posted four runs of 10-plus yards for the second straight week, after totaling a combined one run of 10-plus yards in the first two weeks. The downside of Henry’s game came through the air, as he dropped a pair of Tannehill passes.

Pressure Numbers – The line surrendered three sacks against the Colts after allowing just four sacks combined in the first three games. Left tackle Dennis Daley allowed five pressures – one sack, two quarterback hits and two quarterback hurries. Right guard Nate Davis allowed only one pressure, but it was a sack.

DEFENSE

Top Five Defensive Grades (at least 10 snaps) – Linebacker Joe Schobert (94.1), defensive lineman Denico Autry (91.0), defensive lineman Teair Tart (82.9), inside linebacker Dylan Cole (74.8), defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (72.2).

Rushing the Passer – Autry led the way with four pressures – which included two sacks, one hit and one hurry. Simmons had three pressures (all hurries) as did edge rusher Rashad Weaver (one sack, one hit, one hurry).

Pass Coverage – The Titans were more effective in shutting down the Colts’ running game – holding Jonathan Taylor to just 42 yards – than they were in stopping Indianapolis’ passing attack. Cornerback Caleb Farley wound up with a pass-coverage grade of 37.6 – in large part due to the 44-yard completion he surrendered to Alec Pierce. Overall, Farley was targeted four times and gave up three completions for 55 yards.

But starting rookie cornerback Roger McCreary had his share of difficulties as well, allowing six completions on seven targets, for 52 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a 62.7 pass-coverage grade. Linebacker David Long surrendered four completions on six targets for 71 yards, earning a pass-coverage grade of 46.8.