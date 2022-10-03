Manufacturing gauge falls to lowest level since start of pandemic as Fed hikes kick in

Read full article on original website
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August’s 49.5 on a...
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations.
Washington Examiner
White House dismisses OPEC+ oil production cut concerns
The White House is downplaying concerns gas prices will spike if OPEC and allies of the cartel decide this week to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. "Our focus has been pretty steadfast, which has been on taking every step to ensure markets are sufficiently supplied to meet demand for a growing global economy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "Thanks to our efforts, we have seen some energy prices have declined sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the company."
Washington Examiner
Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
India Sept services growth slumped to 6-month low on cooling demand -PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
Canada economic activity expanding at slower pace -Ivey PMI
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in September as employment growth cooled, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Thursday.
Benzinga
US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Thursday after the Dow Jones dropped by around 40 points in the previous session. US stocks saw a major surge earlier during the week, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest two-session rise since 2020. The Challenger job-cut...
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims rise after weeks of declines
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits rose by 29,000 to 219,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, bucking the recent trend of general declines. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are a sign the economy and job market might be starting to slow in reaction to...
Irish services sector growth slows slightly in Sept –PMI
DUBLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ireland's services sector continued to expand in September, unlike much of Europe, although the pace of growth slowed slightly due to growing worries about the impact of inflation, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Inflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Major automakers are expected to report modest declines in U.S. new vehicle sales on Monday but analysts and investors are concerned that a darkening economic picture, not inventory shortages, will lead to a drop in future car sales.
US auto sales fell slightly in 3Q, even with September gains
DETROIT — (AP) — U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning. Edmunds.com said Monday that sales fell 0.9% from July...
What a Surging U.S. Dollar Means For the Footwear Industry
The value of the U.S. dollar is surging at the strongest rate in nearly two decades. In addition to benefitting U.S. travelers who want to spend abroad, the situation has broader effects across the footwear and retail industry. As the dollar surges, its value is getting closer to that of the Great British Pound, which last week reached a record low against the American currency. The Euro, British Pound, Yen and Renminbi are all experiencing weakness against the dollar as well. According to Gary Raines, the Chief Economist for the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, a strong dollar could have a major impact...
kitco.com
Gold price weighs U.S. private payrolls number ahead of Friday's employment report
(Kitco News) Gold edged down after private-payrolls processor ADP reported a slightly better-than-expected increase in jobs in September. Private payrolls rose by 208,000 last month, ADP said on Wednesday. Market consensus calls were expecting an advance of 200,000. August’s data was upwardly revised to an increase of 185,000 jobs.
invezz.com
Stocks bounce, dollar tanks as ISM Manufacturing misses expectations
Stocks bounce at the start of the trading month as the ISM Manufacturing data misses expectations. Traders increase their bets that the Fed pivot is coming closer. Ahead of the NFP data scheduled for next Friday, the employment component of the manufacturing sector shrank. The new trading week and month...
CNBC
Dollar wavers with ECB minutes and Friday's U.S. jobs data in focus
The dollar wobbled lower on Thursday, resuming its slide from early in the week, as investors looked ahead to U.S. labor and inflation data for any sign of softness that could signal an eventual slowdown in U.S. rate hikes. After surging on Wednesday, the greenback fought to hold on to...
kitco.com
U.S. manufacturing nearly brakes; price pressures abating
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a...
Analysts cut Canadian dollar forecasts as recession risk looms: Reuters poll
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to fall short of a September forecast for the coming year following sharp losses in recent weeks and as interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada threaten to push the domestic economy into recession, a Reuters poll showed.
Taiwan Sept inflation rate edges up slightly, but still below 3%
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's inflation heated up in September, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising 2.75% from a year earlier, broadly in line with economists' predictions though also below 3% for the second month in a row.
