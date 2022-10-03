Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Gainesville residents and restaurants deal with congested city on game weekends
Gainesville resident Elizabeth Scott chose not to attend the University of Florida’s home football opener in September, having dealt with what she called the game day “laughable nonsense” for 19 years. But this didn’t stop 90,799 other fans from attending the home opener football game and contributing...
wuft.org
National initiative turns to the arts in Gainesville to address youth gun violence
Gainesville and eight other U.S. cities have joined a national initiative called One Nation/One Project that uses the arts to improve community well-being. Each city selects an issue for the focus of the project. The Gainesville City Commission recognized youth gun violence as its local issue. The commission said it...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville left mostly unscathed after Hurricane Ian
Edna Hamilton was watching TV and eating a Wendy’s chicken sandwich when a three-foot wide 75-foot tall oak tree thundered down on her Gainesville home, sending a 15-foot branch through the roof of her living room. Hurricane Ian sideswept Gainesville on the afternoon of Sept. 28, causing gusts that...
wuft.org
Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time
Computer-based testing gives 9-year-old Sailor Hulbert a headache. This year, she has to sit in front of a screen and click through questions three times instead of bubbling in a test booklet once. “It’s kind of overwhelming,” the Kimball Wiles Elementary student said of the new testing model for the...
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
wuft.org
The Point, Oct. 6, 2022: How one man survived Hurricane Ian aboard his boat
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time. “…students across Alachua County Public Schools began taking standardized tests with the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking less than a month into the school year. Students in VPK through 10th grade will participate in this assessment three times a year.”
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl
Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
Gators Land in Priority 2024 RB Target Jerrick Gibson's Top 12
Florida Gators land in the top 12 for priority 2024 running back target and Gainesville native Jerrick Gibson.
WCJB
A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Pride to return after 3 years despite hate crime investigation
For two decades, Gainesville pride festivals were a constant. But the COVID-19 pandemic has since halted the in-person celebration. The annual festival hosted by the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida will return Oct. 22 at Bo Diddley Plaza, nearly a month after the center was vandalized. The center has celebrated Pride in Gainesville every year since 2008 aside from the last two years.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ventrell Miller, Florida LB, updates injury status moving forward
Florida rolled Eastern Washington 52-17 on Saturday, and it looks like the Gators will have even more help as they face Missouri in Week 6. LB Ventrell Miller says he’s “100%” after his recent injury. Miller is making a sixth-year comeback after being sidelined last season with...
WCJB
Verizon resolves issues calling 911 in NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office are reporting issues with Verizon customers being unable to call to 911 appear to be resolved. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday, 911 calls coming into the Alachua County 911...
WCJB
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
villages-news.com
POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House
The Property Owners’ Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for the Florida House of Representatives. The POA has endorsed Ash Marwah in District 52, over his Republican rival John Temple. “Marwah is a former small business owner in road and bridge construction and design....
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GRU continues late fee policy for October
Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) will continue waiving late utility fees for October, continuing the policy started for July, August and September. The policy started as an effort to help customers struggling with high summer bills, according to a press release. GRU also returned security deposits 12 months early for some customers.
wuft.org
Program uses tennis to ace the graduation rate for east Gainesville students
From youth tennis to Wimbledon, many tennis players grunt as they hit the ball. Scientifically it gives them an advantage. They hit more powerfully, have more confidence and find rhythm. One recent day, at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, the University of Florida tennis practice facility, Addison Staples, executive...
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
WCJB
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
WCJB
Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County commission discussed whether to continue funding the Richardson Community Center in Lake City. The meeting brought dozens of residents, who voiced their opinions. “Let’s come back to the table together and let’s come up with more ideas of bringing more funds in,”...
