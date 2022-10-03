ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville left mostly unscathed after Hurricane Ian

Edna Hamilton was watching TV and eating a Wendy’s chicken sandwich when a three-foot wide 75-foot tall oak tree thundered down on her Gainesville home, sending a 15-foot branch through the roof of her living room. Hurricane Ian sideswept Gainesville on the afternoon of Sept. 28, causing gusts that...
wuft.org

Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time

Computer-based testing gives 9-year-old Sailor Hulbert a headache. This year, she has to sit in front of a screen and click through questions three times instead of bubbling in a test booklet once. “It’s kind of overwhelming,” the Kimball Wiles Elementary student said of the new testing model for the...
WCJB

Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
wuft.org

The Point, Oct. 6, 2022: How one man survived Hurricane Ian aboard his boat

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time. “…students across Alachua County Public Schools began taking standardized tests with the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking less than a month into the school year. Students in VPK through 10th grade will participate in this assessment three times a year.”
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl

Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
WCJB

A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Pride to return after 3 years despite hate crime investigation

For two decades, Gainesville pride festivals were a constant. But the COVID-19 pandemic has since halted the in-person celebration. The annual festival hosted by the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida will return Oct. 22 at Bo Diddley Plaza, nearly a month after the center was vandalized. The center has celebrated Pride in Gainesville every year since 2008 aside from the last two years.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ventrell Miller, Florida LB, updates injury status moving forward

Florida rolled Eastern Washington 52-17 on Saturday, and it looks like the Gators will have even more help as they face Missouri in Week 6. LB Ventrell Miller says he’s “100%” after his recent injury. Miller is making a sixth-year comeback after being sidelined last season with...
WCJB

Verizon resolves issues calling 911 in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office are reporting issues with Verizon customers being unable to call to 911 appear to be resolved. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday, 911 calls coming into the Alachua County 911...
villages-news.com

POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House

The Property Owners’ Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for the Florida House of Representatives. The POA has endorsed Ash Marwah in District 52, over his Republican rival John Temple. “Marwah is a former small business owner in road and bridge construction and design....
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU continues late fee policy for October

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) will continue waiving late utility fees for October, continuing the policy started for July, August and September. The policy started as an effort to help customers struggling with high summer bills, according to a press release. GRU also returned security deposits 12 months early for some customers.
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
WCJB

Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
