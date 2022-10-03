Hy-Vee recalls cheese in Kansas, Missouri over Listeria concerns

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese after learning it could be contaminated with Listeria.

The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo Cheese USA.

The following items are included in the recall.

UPC Product

02-47309-00000 Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47310-00000 Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47260-00000 Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board

02-45920-00000 Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

02-46794-00000 La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

02-46795-00000 La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

75450-12681 Bon Appetite Gift Basket

75450-12588 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The Best By expiration ranges for the impacted cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Customers who bought any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.