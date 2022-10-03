ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Fire releases details on recent written exam

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released the details from its most recent written exam session that occurred earlier this month at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

According to a news release from the department, 91 participants took the test on Oct. 1, with 53 of the members passing the test. Those who passed were asked to climb a 107′ aerial ladder and walk through a Candidate Physical Ability Test orientation.

According to the release, the candidates have up to eight weeks to complete the CPAT. If a candidate successfully completes the test, they will be called in for oral interviews. For the top finalists, last steps include a background check, a drug screen and a medical evaluation.

Officials said the fire department has 15 openings and are expecting more retirements to occur in the next year. While the final number of cadets have not been authorized by the city of Amarillo, the release said they are hoping to hire at least 20-24 firefighters.

Officials expect the next academy to start in January and run for around six months.

