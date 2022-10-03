ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
TRAFFIC
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Avian Life Dwindles Worldwide, More Bird Species Succumb to Extinction

A conclusive study that presents the bleakest picture yet of the extinction of avian life claims that nearly half of all bird species on the planet are in decline. According to BirdLife International's State of the World's Birds report, which is published every four years, 73% of species are under pressure from the growth and intensification of agriculture. The other major threats are the over-exploitation of natural resources, logging, invasive species, and climate change.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch Butterflies#Obstacle Course
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover New Species of Dinosaur That Dates Back 90 Million Years

A team of Argentinian scientists has discovered a new species of dinosaur in a fossil dating back 90 million years. The team found the fossil in the province of Neuquen near Plaza Huincul. Argentina’s National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) announced the news. Their team found the fossilized remains “of a new species of the family of abelisaurid theropods, a family of carnivorous dinosaurs,” according to the New York Post.
WILDLIFE
Nevada Current

Half of sagebrush rangelands are on the brink of collapse – scientists have a plan to revive them

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sagebrush rangelands have supported cultures and wildlife in the arid West for millennia, yet today, those same ranges of grassland are echoes of what they were. The complex network of native grasses and wildflowers sustains thousands of species across millions of acres, from burrowing owls and pygmy rabbits to pronghorn antelope and mountain lions. Many […] The post Half of sagebrush rangelands are on the brink of collapse – scientists have a plan to revive them appeared first on Nevada Current.
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

Half of world’s bird species in decline as destruction of avian life intensifies

Nearly half of the planet’s bird species are in decline, according to a definitive report that paints the grimmest picture yet of the destruction of avian life. The State of the World’s Birds report, which is released every four years by BirdLife International, shows that the expansion and intensification of agriculture is putting pressure on 73% of species. Logging, invasive species, exploitation of natural resources and climate breakdown are the other main threats.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
France 24

Chile's distant paradise where scientists study climate change

Puerto Williams (Chile) (AFP) – Hidden inside pristine forests in Chile's deep south, known as the end of the world, lie potential early warning signs of climate change. Puerto Williams on Navarino island, which is separated from the South American mainland by the Beagle Channel, is the world's southern-most town.
ENVIRONMENT
Science News

Losing amphibians may be tied to spikes in human malaria cases

In the 1990s and 2000s, Costa Rica and Panama experienced spikes in malaria cases. The massive loss of amphibians in the region from a deadly fungal disease may have contributed to the uptick of this human disease. The spread of the fungal disease chytridiomycosis was a slow-motion disaster, leading to...
WILDLIFE
BBC

Australia vows new plan to stop mammal extinction crisis

Australia plans to halt the loss of any more species and end its status as "the mammal extinction capital of the world", its government says. More than 100 threatened animals and plants - including iconic species like the koala - will be prioritised under new conservation strategies. The plan includes...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy