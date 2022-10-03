ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay

By Jess Grotjahn
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.

The crash happened on 6th Avenue at Wilson Street.

Decatur Police confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

