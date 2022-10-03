18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.

The crash happened on 6th Avenue at Wilson Street.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Decatur Police confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.