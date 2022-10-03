SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former official at Northern New Mexico College has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement scheme she admitted to hatching more than a decade ago but will serve no jail time. Instead, Henrietta Trujillo will be required to repay about $80,000 she stole from the college a decade ago and spend two years on house arrest. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported she'll also do substantial community service and five years’ probation after Thursday's plea and sentencing. Trujillo was the financial services director at the college in Española when she admitted taking the money and another $167,000 in checks that she never cashed. Judges rejected plea agreements in 2019 and again 2020, saying they were too lenient.

