Los Alamos County, NM

The Associated Press

New Mexico governor seeks FBI reinforcements amid crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico has asked the federal Department of Justice to assign more FBI agents to the state in response to violent crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement that she wants to replicate the success of a recent surge in FBI resources and agents in Buffalo, New York.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

What Council Candidates Had To Say About Minimum Wage, Integrity Of The Voting Process And Protecting Trans And Queer Youth – Part 4

This is Part Four of a series bringing you the comments candidates for Los Alamos County Council made at the September 29 virtual League of Women Voters Candidate Forum. The Reporter has received many emails about this series and it appears that the community likes reading the responses, which of course may be heard on the LWV video at.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Gary Stradling – Would You Like To Explain Your Comments?

This letter is primarily addressed to County Council candidate Gary Stradling, but I have chosen to use this format so that the voters of Los Alamos County can see my question too. I saw that Mr. Stradling posted a long and strange comment regarding LGBTQ+ individuals on Facebook and wanted to ask him to clarify his views. In this comment (available at the end of this letter), Mr. Stradling makes the following statements:
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Local Republicans Hold Constitution Day Dinner, Award Prizes For Essays

Winners of the Los Alamos Federated Republican Women Constitution Day Essay Contest attending the RPLA dinner Saturday at Cottonwood on the Greens are, from left, Isabella McTeigue (high school), Brian Scott (grades 4-6) and Colton Scott (middle school. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Harry Montoya, candidate for New Mexico State...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
pinonpost.com

VA Gov. Youngkin to campaign Wednesday with Ronchetti in ABQ, Mesilla

On Monday, Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti’s campaign announced that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) will campaign with him in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, being the third GOP governor to campaign for him after Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Doug Ducey of Arizona. According to a media advisory from...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Given Three Minutes To Introduce Themselves, Here’s What Candidates For Council Had To Say At The LWV Candidates Forum – Part 1

Candidates for Los Alamos County Council on screen Thursday with LWV moderator Barbara Calef, Lynn Jones who asked the questions and timekeeper Willow Chartrand Screenshot/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. As Los Alamos County Council Chair and candidate for reelection Randall Ryti said Thursday evening during the League of Women Voters Virtual Candidate Forum,...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

Former NM college official guilty in embezzlement scheme

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former official at Northern New Mexico College has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement scheme she admitted to hatching more than a decade ago but will serve no jail time. Instead, Henrietta Trujillo will be required to repay about $80,000 she stole from the college a decade ago and spend two years on house arrest. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported she'll also do substantial community service and five years’ probation after Thursday's plea and sentencing. Trujillo was the financial services director at the college in Española when she admitted taking the money and another $167,000 in checks that she never cashed. Judges rejected plea agreements in 2019 and again 2020, saying they were too lenient.
ESPANOLA, NM
rrobserver.com

NM FOG: Release of Rio Rancho records — unnecessary legal fight

The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Officers To Join In Oct. 20 Tip-A-Cop Event For Special Olympics New Mexico At Chili’s In Espanola

Join officers from Los Alamos Police Department, Espanola Police Department and Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department to raise funds for Special Olympics New Mexico. If you can’t make it to Chili’s for the event, please consider contributing to LAPD’s fundraising efforts by contacting Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, oliver.morris@lacnm.us.
ESPANOLA, NM
corralescomment.com

Exploding Tofu Buildings and Ballot Box-stuffing Mules

At the September 14 meeting of the Sandoval County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Bruch succinctly and meaningfully declared the board’s support for National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15). Commissioner Block sponsored a proclamation to declare September 2022 Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in Sandoval County and invited Ms....
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Teenage Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

Prosecutors say the Santa Fe teenager accused of killing a 60-year-old man at Ragle Park in August will “likely” be charged as a serious youthful offender, meaning he would not face adult penalties if he is convicted. Elijah Judah Trujillo, 16, faces one count of murder in the...
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Trash Authority 'Behind on Revenue'

Española City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to deliberate its issues with the North Central Solid Waste Authority. This comes after a meeting between the two parties, and several authority board meetings in which the trash and financial problems have been discussed. After reviewing the information that...
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

University Of California Regents Commit $500,000 For Planning Of Off-Site Child Care Facility For LANL Employees

A Triad National Security parent organization, the University of California, has committed $500,000 in initial funding for the planning of a potential off-site child care facility in Los Alamos for Los Alamos National Laboratory employees and a possible location has been identified near the Lab. The financial commitment by the UC Board of Regents was announced last week by LANL Staff Director Frances Chadwick.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho Indigenous Peoples’ Day closures

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

“Vampire facial” spa owner sentenced to prison time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Ramos De Ruiz, the former spa owner that offered so-called “vampire facials,” was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Wednesday. She ran VIP Spa in 2018 and offered “vampire facials” – which draws a patient’s blood, then injects components of it into the patient’s face using micro-needles. Ramos De […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police Department charges man with child solicitation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Actress/Activist Jane Fonda Attends Santa Fe Fundraiser For Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard

Actress/activist Jane Fonda, second from right, attended a campaign fundraiser Thursday in Santa Fe for State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, far left. Also present were, from left, Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster and Andrea Determan. Not pictured is Theresa Cull, candidate for Los Alamos County Council. Courtesy photo.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Sept. 28 – Oct. 21

Raymond Eugene Nance, 51, of Los Alamos was arrested September 29 on an out of state warrant. Christopher Dominovich, 25, of Albuquerque was arrested September 30 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Ben Ortiz, 58, of Dixon was arrested September 30 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
FLORIDA STATE

