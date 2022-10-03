ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
advantagenews.com

Madison County State’s Attorney and Sheriff sues state over SAFE-T Act

Like other states attorneys around Illinois, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed suit against the state in an effort to delay or halt the implementation of the SAFE-T Act. The controversial law is slated to go into effect January 1, and 100 of the 102 state’s attorneys in Illinois have spoken out against it, with many filing similar lawsuits.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

Murder trial underway in Wayne County (Ill.)

Jury selection began Monday for a murder trial out of Wayne County, Illinois. Several jurors were seated for the trial of Brodey Murbarger. He was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Nichols, a Fairfield girl who went missing in 2014 at the age of 15. Jury selection was...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Marion County, IL
Government
Marion County, IL
Health
County
Marion County, IL
wish989.com

Tate Offered Plea Agreement on Clinton County Charges

CARLYLE – The Kentucky man convicted of the December 2021 murder of Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley has been offered a plea agreement on the 30 charges he’s facing in Clinton County. Ray Tate made a video court appearance in Clinton County Court last week.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Police Department Alerts Public Of Scam

From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. On 10/03/22 a resident reported a suspicious male suspect who approached her house earlier in the day. The suspect reported that he was moving to the area and wrecked his rented moving van. The suspect requested money from the resident to pay the moving company for damages.
EFFINGHAM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

A 22-year-old Iuka man has been charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. Dillan Brown of North Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
IUKA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Records#Central Illinois#Linus Covid#General Health
wish989.com

Two Facing Meth-related Charges in Franklin County

BENTON – Two people are facing drug charges in Franklin County. According to Franklin County Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a Drug Enforcement Agency Agent Sunday requesting assistance with the apprehension of a fugitive wanted on a federal arrest warrant. Deputies responded to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

CILA resident found unfit to stand trial in aggravated battery of worker

A 30-year-old resident of a CILA home on the Selmaville Road in rural Salem has been found unfit to stand trial for aggravated battery to one of the home’s employees. Laurence McCullan was placed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment until he is fit to stand trial. The court has scheduled a status on McCullan’s condition for November 15th.
SALEM, IL
wrul.com

Goforth Arrested On Failure To Appear Warrant

Sunday afternoon, Deputy Michael Brown and Officer Drew Grider of the White County Sheriff’s Department went to 601 Schumaker Street in Carmi, and asked a female resident if they could talk with 18 year old Jakob Goforth. They told Goforth there was a warrant out for his arrest and...
CARMI, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
southernillinoisnow.com

13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash

A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
CENTRALIA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 Trick or Treat Nights

Trick or treat is for children 12 years of age and younger. Rain does not cancel Trick or Treat, with parents asked to exercise their own judgment.
IUKA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy