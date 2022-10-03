Read full article on original website
Plumas Arts holds gallery reception this Friday; lots of activities in Oct.
Plumas Arts is holding a gallery opening reception this Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. For the month of October, the Plumas Arts Gallery will be displaying art from local artist Joanie Baldwin. Joanie is a Northern California girl — born and raised in Butte County. She attended Butte College and received an AA Degree in Fine Arts and continued her studies at CSU Chico.
FRC adds second bachelor’s degree: Ecosystem Restoration and Applied Fire Management
Feather River College received provisional approval for a bachelor’s degree in Ecosystem Restoration and Applied Fire Management. This is the second bachelor’s degree offered from FRC, building upon the existing Equine and Ranch Management degree that graduated its first class in 2018. AB 927 (Medina) authorizes California community colleges to approve statewide up to 30 bachelor’s degrees yearly, regulating that they focus on career or technical training and requiring that programs do not duplicate any existing CSU or UC bachelor’s degree.
Firefighters battling fire in Butte County rice fields
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are battling the Nelson Fire burning in rice fields north of Richvale, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire remains at 20-30 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They say...
Portola Jr. Sr. High School celebrates homecoming with parade
Portola Junior/Senior High School (PJSHS) held their 2022 homecoming parade on Friday, September 30 on a beautiful fall day with many in the community turning out to enjoy the show. This year’s float theme was “Coming Home to Game Night”. Each class was challenged with building a float to best...
Zip Books, E-Books, the October Book Giveaway, and more at your library!
First, Plumas County Library is incredibly excited to announce the Zip Book Program returned Oct. 1! Zip Books is a way for you to request books that our library does not own. Eligible books are purchased and shipped directly to your home — at no cost to you! When you’ve finished with the book, simply return it to the branch you requested it from. Visit www.plumascounty.us/2842 for more information or to print out the form. (Available at all Plumas and Sierra library branches and stations.) Just a reminder, if you haven’t returned your zip book from earlier this year, you will need to do so before you can order a new one.
PDH to hold health fair in mid-October; appointment required
Plumas District Hospital is offering another health fair during the second and third week of October (Oct. 10-14, Oct. 17-21). The health fair provides community members with the opportunity to have blood draws done at a discount. The October health fair will be held Monday – Friday, 7 to 9:30...
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
Rounds on Graeagle courses are a ‘Fall to Remember’
This week the women participated in a couples tournament hosted by the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association — the annual Big Chief Couples Golf Tournament and awards dinner on Sept. 25. The dinner was held at the Graeagle Picnic Grounds where BBQ chef John Grasso and his crew served a very popular prime rib dinner. Medallions were given to winners of prior tournaments.
Woman jogging dies after she was hit by minivan in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 4:55 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The collision happened on Bruce Road at California Park Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Lieutenant Mike Rodden tells Action News Now a middle-aged...
Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
Architectural design students help Greenville imagine itself anew
Indian Valley has always had a reputation for project-based learning in its Indian Valley Academy charter school curriculum. For years, Greenville’s own Tyler Pew through his company LMNOP Design + Build, (based in San Francisco) returned to the mountains to mentor students and bring them possible opportunity in learning to work in design. Pew, a graduate of California College of Arts Architecture program felt strongly about bringing opportunity to students in his hometown to expand their horizons.
Greenville Rising October 3: What the LA Times reporters ignored
Last week was a hard week on the planet for me. A good friend passed away after a yearlong battle with cancer. An old friend from my hometown went missing three months ago and is now declared dead. It seemed a good time to stare at the wall—and then I left the wall and stared out on to the deck. I did a good deal of staring out into the abyss, wondering if I’ll ever be able to make specific plans again without those plans being thwarted by death, disease, fire … I thought I need some sort of break. Read something to get my mind off things since I’m unable to write.
Thanks for the great memories and congratulations Carolyn Steurer
For over 34 years the Chester senior community has been served nutritious meals, in a manner that few other communities can compare, under the direction of local resident Carolyn Steurer. Shortly after moving to Chester, Steurer was looking for a part-time job to occupy some of her spare time and she found it in 1988 with three other locals serving Senior Nutritional Meals at the Chester Memorial Hall.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Skyway Monday evening
PARADISE, Calif. - A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash on Skyway Monday evening, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Skyway when he veered into oncoming traffic just after 5 p.m. and crashed into an SUV. The crash happened between...
Kepple Family Band plays at concert to benefit Hospice on Nov. 5; tickets on sale
Support Plumas Community Hospice with an evening of enriching and beautiful music provided by Dr. Jeff Kepple and his daughters, Kelsey, Natalie and Claire. The family is generously sharing their musical gifts to support this fundraiser for Hospice once again. Plumas Community Hospice provides support and comfort to families and...
Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary
Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary, age 35, passed out of this life on September 22, 2022. She was born September 26, 1986, to Larry and Amy McClellan in Reno, Nevada. Joy was a vibrant, passionate woman who will long be remembered by those who knew her. She loved being a mom and called her daughter “her everything.” Joy adored animals, being out in nature, camping, gardening, painting, making jewelry, reading, and swimming.
One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
