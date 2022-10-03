ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Property owner shot, killed by Springfield Township police officers while they investigated zoning law violation, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a 38-year-old property owner in an exchange of gunfire. The officers involved in the shooting and the property owner who was killed have not been identified in the incident that happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Waterloo Road, near Canfield Road, according to a statement from the township’s police.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 East Cleveland police officers indicted, suspended following alleged assaults

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Amid ongoing turmoil in the department, two more East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on criminal charges and suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation. Meanwhile, two East Cleveland officers who were previously indicted are now facing new criminal charges.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mother of 18-year-old murdered in Cleveland demands justice

Gill-ty? Prosecutor to meet Tuesday with ODNR over fishing tournament controversy. East Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to theft, aggravated robbery while on duty. ‘Operation Clean Sweep:’ Investigators arrest 50 people wanted for violent crimes in Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 11 p.m.
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
