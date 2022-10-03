Read full article on original website
Related
Video sheds light on corruption indictments against East Cleveland officers
New video released to the FOX 8 I-Team sheds new light on the latest indictments filed against East Cleveland police officers.
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
Interim East Cleveland police chief appointed to top job as indictments pile up in department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Brandon King appointed a new police chief late Tuesday, hours after a grand jury indicted four officers in an investigation into police corruption. King, in a statement, named Brian Gerhard as the new top cop in a department that has seen nine officers indicted...
Property owner shot, killed by Springfield Township police officers while they investigated zoning law violation, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a 38-year-old property owner in an exchange of gunfire. The officers involved in the shooting and the property owner who was killed have not been identified in the incident that happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Waterloo Road, near Canfield Road, according to a statement from the township’s police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Perk Plaza business owner fed up with crime after shooting last week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owner Rocky Patel of City Foods on Chester avenue is frustrated. “Petty theft in front of your eyes people stealing stuff from your store, and you know that they are running away, and you can’t do anything about it,” he said. You can see...
Springfield Township police fatally shoot man after gunfire exchange during zoning law violation investigation in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The Springfield Township Police Department has confirmed to 3News that an officer fatally shot a 38-year-old man at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The shooting happened...
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted, suspended following alleged assaults
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Amid ongoing turmoil in the department, two more East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on criminal charges and suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation. Meanwhile, two East Cleveland officers who were previously indicted are now facing new criminal charges.
Ex-Kirtland police chief, accused of harassment and ‘habitual drunkenness,’ sues city over firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The former Kirtland police chief, fired last year over accusations of “habitual drunkenness” and making sexist, homophobic and racist comments, sued the city and about a dozen city officials on Tuesday. Ex-Police Chief Lance Nosse accused city officials of violating his rights by firing him...
RELATED PEOPLE
Akron woman found guilty of murder; sentenced to 15 years to life in prison
AKRON, Ohio — Rochelle Paul, 38, was found guilty in the murder and felonious assault f Sarah Stubbs Wednesday in an Akron courtroom. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident in which Rochelle Paul...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to theft, aggravated robbery while on duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police officer indicted on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing from people while on duty, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. Alfonzo Cole, 34, was indicted on five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand...
East Cleveland officer pleads not guilty on several charges in court
CLEVELAND — One of the two East Cleveland police officers indicted on charges after allegedly stealing from multiple individuals while on duty, appeared in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment. Alfonzo Cole, 34, who appeared with his attorney Rufus Sims, entered a not guilty plea. A judge set his...
Local Post Office Manager Gets 6 Months For Stealing Mail
A postal employee in Ohio is going to prison because he couldn't stop stealing mail. He also was assessed a $20,000 fine, plus he has to pay back his victims more than $8,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals in Steelyard Commons parking lot pleads guilty to gun charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals who went to arrest him pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal gun charges. DeWayne Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to assaulting federal agents, brandishing a gun during a violent crime and possessing a weapon with a felony record. Taylor pointed a...
cleveland19.com
Mother of 18-year-old murdered in Cleveland demands justice
Gill-ty? Prosecutor to meet Tuesday with ODNR over fishing tournament controversy. East Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to theft, aggravated robbery while on duty. ‘Operation Clean Sweep:’ Investigators arrest 50 people wanted for violent crimes in Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 11 p.m.
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
Tenant charged with murder after argument in Akron
A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
Estate of road worker killed at University Heights construction zone receives nearly $17 million verdict, lawyer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland construction company is liable for a roadworker’s death in a case that led to a $17 million jury assessment in favor of his estate, according to the estate’s lawyer. A Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court jury on Monday decided the case centering on a...
Ohio babysitter charged with raping multiple children in his care; police seek additional victims
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been charged with six felony rape counts involving children he was paid professionally to babysit, and authorities are searching for potential additional victims. According to court records, Timothy Luna, 25, is being held on $500,000 bail and was also indicted on three...
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for Akron woman accused of killing another woman
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is now deliberating in the trial for a woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in January 2021. Rochelle Paul’s trial began in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux on Sept. 28. Akron police said Paul...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 2