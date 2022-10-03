ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

koxe.com

Samuel Thompson, 68

Samuel Thompson, 68, passed away on September 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Samuel Thompson was born on February 16, 1954, in Tuscon, AZ, to Curtis “Gail” Thompson and Lois “Jane” Vest. He married Paula Gresham on September 14, 2013, at their home. Samuel was an avid...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Larry Petty, 81, of Brownwood

Larry Petty, age 81, of Brownwood, passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by his loving family members on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday October 6 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 7 in...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Stanley “Rick” Frakes, 77, of Early

Stanley “Rick” Frakes, age 77, of Early went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum and Don Fawcett officiating; a private family interment will be held at a later date at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Robert Long, 97, of Goldthwaite

Robert Long, 97 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood High School Announces the 2022 Homecoming Court

Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Queen nominees include Chloe Adamez, Lilly Brasher, Bailey Burkett, Jensyn Evans, and Kennedi Johnson. King nominees are Luke Gray, Owen Huntsinger, Navy Hutchinson, Peter Le, and Antwuan Valencia. Princesses and Princes include freshman Deja Martin and Eric Smith, sophomores Sidney Windham and Easton Judkins, and juniors Adryanna Huerta and Ike Hall.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

HPU’s Lanier Named ASC Player of the Week

The American Southwest Conference Monday announced its weekly football awards and Howard Payne University receiver Otis Lanier was named the ASC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Howard Payne senior wide receiver Otis Lanier (Houston, Texas) had five catches for 159 yards with three touchdowns....
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

VFW Fish Fry Fundraiser This Friday

VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Friday, October 7, between 10:30 am and 1:00 pm. Deliver/pickup starts at 10:30 am. NO DINE IN OR WALK-IN ORDERS. The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish for $10 per plate. Delivery...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

BISD Employee Spotlight for October

This month’s spotlight teacher is Jennifer Angel (photo left). Ms. Angel is a Special Education teacher at Coggin Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Ms. Angel has been with Brownwood ISD since 2020.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

BHS Announces September Students of the Month

Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their September 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. (Bottom row) Caleb Hines, Sydney Stewart, Luke Gray, Trinity Sessoms. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Aaron Edmonds. Kiara Godinho. 10th:. Andre Martinez. Talia Craff. 11th:. Caleb Hines.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

HPU to host UIL workshops in journalism, speech and debate

Howard Payne University’s Student Speaker Bureau (SSB) speech and debate team invites area high school UIL teams to participate in its speech and debate workshop and journalism events workshop. The events will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center and the Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center on Wednesday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 9/30/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from September 23 through September 29:. Foster, Courtney Brook, Resist Arrest Search or Transport. Foster, Courtney Brook, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Hodges, Joseph Deshawn, Possession of Marijuana <2-oz. in Drug Free Zone IAT 4. Keeney, Robert Eric,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Demolition of old hospital site approved

Although it served the county well for decades, a building that previously housed Coryell Memorial Hospital will be torn down because it has fallen into disrepair. On Sept. 27, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property at 207 N. Lutterloh St. in Gatesville.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood announces Columbus Day closure and adjusted trash schedule

Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday October 10th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday October 11th for all non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday October 11th. Tuesday’s...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Obituaries
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: Disturbing Content – Horse Shot & Killed in Brown County

BROWNWOOD – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360. Editors note: The photo in this article is an archive photo and not a picture of the horse that was shot…
BROWN COUNTY, TX

