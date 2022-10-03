Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Samuel Thompson, 68
Samuel Thompson, 68, passed away on September 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Samuel Thompson was born on February 16, 1954, in Tuscon, AZ, to Curtis “Gail” Thompson and Lois “Jane” Vest. He married Paula Gresham on September 14, 2013, at their home. Samuel was an avid...
koxe.com
Larry Petty, 81, of Brownwood
Larry Petty, age 81, of Brownwood, passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by his loving family members on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday October 6 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 7 in...
koxe.com
Stanley “Rick” Frakes, 77, of Early
Stanley “Rick” Frakes, age 77, of Early went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum and Don Fawcett officiating; a private family interment will be held at a later date at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Robert Long, 97, of Goldthwaite
Robert Long, 97 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Brownwood High School Announces the 2022 Homecoming Court
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Queen nominees include Chloe Adamez, Lilly Brasher, Bailey Burkett, Jensyn Evans, and Kennedi Johnson. King nominees are Luke Gray, Owen Huntsinger, Navy Hutchinson, Peter Le, and Antwuan Valencia. Princesses and Princes include freshman Deja Martin and Eric Smith, sophomores Sidney Windham and Easton Judkins, and juniors Adryanna Huerta and Ike Hall.
koxe.com
HPU’s Lanier Named ASC Player of the Week
The American Southwest Conference Monday announced its weekly football awards and Howard Payne University receiver Otis Lanier was named the ASC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Howard Payne senior wide receiver Otis Lanier (Houston, Texas) had five catches for 159 yards with three touchdowns....
koxe.com
VFW Fish Fry Fundraiser This Friday
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Friday, October 7, between 10:30 am and 1:00 pm. Deliver/pickup starts at 10:30 am. NO DINE IN OR WALK-IN ORDERS. The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish for $10 per plate. Delivery...
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
RELATED PEOPLE
koxe.com
BISD Employee Spotlight for October
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jennifer Angel (photo left). Ms. Angel is a Special Education teacher at Coggin Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Ms. Angel has been with Brownwood ISD since 2020.
koxe.com
BHS Announces September Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their September 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. (Bottom row) Caleb Hines, Sydney Stewart, Luke Gray, Trinity Sessoms. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Aaron Edmonds. Kiara Godinho. 10th:. Andre Martinez. Talia Craff. 11th:. Caleb Hines.
koxe.com
TSTC extends application deadline for Vocational Nursing program to help combat statewide shortage
In an effort to help fill the nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings in the state, Texas State Technical College has extended the deadline to submit applications for its Vocational Nursing cohort scheduled to begin in January. Prospective students have until November 1 to submit a completed application for the...
koxe.com
HPU to host UIL workshops in journalism, speech and debate
Howard Payne University’s Student Speaker Bureau (SSB) speech and debate team invites area high school UIL teams to participate in its speech and debate workshop and journalism events workshop. The events will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center and the Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center on Wednesday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/30/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from September 23 through September 29:. Foster, Courtney Brook, Resist Arrest Search or Transport. Foster, Courtney Brook, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Hodges, Joseph Deshawn, Possession of Marijuana <2-oz. in Drug Free Zone IAT 4. Keeney, Robert Eric,...
Gatesville Messenger
Demolition of old hospital site approved
Although it served the county well for decades, a building that previously housed Coryell Memorial Hospital will be torn down because it has fallen into disrepair. On Sept. 27, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property at 207 N. Lutterloh St. in Gatesville.
colemantoday.com
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
koxe.com
Brownwood announces Columbus Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday October 10th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday October 11th for all non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday October 11th. Tuesday’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
Report: Horse shot, killed while grazing in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after a horse was shot and killed while grazing in Brown County earlier this week. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the horse was shot several times while it was grazing in a pasture off County Road 160 near County Road 192 the late evening hours […]
WARNING: Disturbing Content – Horse Shot & Killed in Brown County
BROWNWOOD – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360. Editors note: The photo in this article is an archive photo and not a picture of the horse that was shot…
Two Brown County women accused of trying to mislead CPS investigation
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Brown County women are accused of trying to mislead a CPS investigation. Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 46, and Jamie Faye Anderson, 41, were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the allegations that followed an incident that took place during a CPS investigation in June 2021. A press release […]
Comments / 0