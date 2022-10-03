ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pablo, CA

Police say man threw gun out of car window

By John Ferrannini
 2 days ago

SAN PABLO, Calif. ( KRON ) – Police arrested a man they claim returned to where he threw a gun out of his window during a police pursuit to find his missing firearm, according to a Facebook post.

The pursuit began when the man ran a stop sign, the post stated.

“At one point during the pursuit, the driver threw something from the vehicle,” the post stated. “The pursuit continued and eventually the driver evaded capture. Officers went back and found the tossed item was a GUN!!!!”

Later that night, while passing by where the man threw the gun out the window, police responding to an unrelated call found the man looking under cars with a flashlight.

“Turned out it was the registered owner of the vehicle that got away and he was back looking for the tossed gun,” the post stated. “The suspect was arrested and given a free ride to county jail.”

