Athens, GA

WATCH: Kirby Smart Monday Presser Before Matchup with Auburn

By Brooks Austin
 3 days ago

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and provided several key injury updates in his weekly press conference.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he typically does every Monday at noon during the season. He opened his press conference with a tremendous amount of respect, as per usual, but this time for the rivalry and history of the series between Georgia and Auburn as well as the typical respect for the opponent.

Smart provided several key injury updates, saying that Georgia will be without Jalen Carter for "a week or two," and that they remain hopeful that Adonai Mitchell will return to action sometime soon as well.

Smart also mentioned that defensive back Javon Bullard will be back in action this Saturday after being out due to internal discipline resulting from his recent DUI arrest.

Kirby Smart Press Conference Before Georgia vs Auburn (; 19:07)

Georgia Injury Report As of October 3rd

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high anke sprain. He dressed against Missouri.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia ...
