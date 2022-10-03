ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors

The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: 49ers vs. Rams predictions, NFL picks from Niners expert who is 17-6

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Rams are 2-1 overall and 1-0 on the road this season, with Los Angeles coming off a 20-12 win over Arizona last week. The 49ers are 1-2 to begin the 2022 season, including an 11-10 loss to Denver in Week 3. The division-rivals are also participating in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, with the Rams overcoming a 10-point deficit on the way to a win and an eventual Super Bowl title.
NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
Cooper Kupp marks third game of 100-plus receiving yards vs. 49ers

Star receiver Cooper Kupp was on his A game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, notching his third game with 100 or more yards receiving in the 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams. With 14 catches on 19 targets, Kupp set a career high for raw receptions in a game, and was involved in the Rams’ longest play from scrimmage in the matchup on an 18-yard catch.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
NFL Week 5 early odds: Packers big favorites over 3-1 Giants in London, Steelers-Bills line skyrockets

Another week of NFL action is nearly in the books with just the Rams and 49ers left to duke it out on Monday Night Football. So far, it's been a jam-packed slate that included several high-scoring affairs. The Lions and Seahawks combined for 93 (!) points, Bucs-Chiefs on Sunday night popped off for 72 total points, and even Chargers-Texans got north of 50. Will that continue in this NFC West showdown in Santa Clara on Monday? That remains to be seen, but a rematch of last year's NFC title game is appointment viewing regardless of how many times these teams hit paydirt.
San Francisco 49ers laying 6.5 at Carolina Panthers - Week 5, 2022 odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers defense played like the 85 Bears defense and Kyle Shanahan continued his regular season ownership of Sean McVay in another decisive Monday night win over the Los Angeles Rams. Now the Niners are favored by nearly a touchdown as they will travel across the country to take on a struggling Carolina Panthers team. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
