Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle get real on extra motivation in 49ers’ dominant win vs. Rams
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers were 1-2 heading to their Week 4 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, so they really didn’t need any motivation to bring their A-game to the contest. Clearly, however, reminding them of last season’s NFC Championship game helped. Niners...
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors
The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
Jerry Rice drinking wine at Niners game is already a meme
Niners great Jerry Rice was spotted sipping wine from his field-level seat at Levi’s Stadium Monday night, instantly becoming a meme on social media.
CBS Sports
Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: 49ers vs. Rams predictions, NFL picks from Niners expert who is 17-6
The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Rams are 2-1 overall and 1-0 on the road this season, with Los Angeles coming off a 20-12 win over Arizona last week. The 49ers are 1-2 to begin the 2022 season, including an 11-10 loss to Denver in Week 3. The division-rivals are also participating in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, with the Rams overcoming a 10-point deficit on the way to a win and an eventual Super Bowl title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Odell Beckham Jr. dropped by Giants' facility on Monday
On the same day the New York Giants hosted safety Landon Collins for a visit, another familiar face dropped by the East Rutherford facilities. Although he was not there on official NFL business, former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stopped by to visit some friends, including Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
Cooper Kupp marks third game of 100-plus receiving yards vs. 49ers
Star receiver Cooper Kupp was on his A game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, notching his third game with 100 or more yards receiving in the 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams. With 14 catches on 19 targets, Kupp set a career high for raw receptions in a game, and was involved in the Rams’ longest play from scrimmage in the matchup on an 18-yard catch.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Will Be 'Out A While' With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are getting light on depth at the offensive tackle position. Niners offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a sprained MCL during the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. McKivitz is now going to be "out a while," per head coach Kyle ...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 5 early odds: Packers big favorites over 3-1 Giants in London, Steelers-Bills line skyrockets
Another week of NFL action is nearly in the books with just the Rams and 49ers left to duke it out on Monday Night Football. So far, it's been a jam-packed slate that included several high-scoring affairs. The Lions and Seahawks combined for 93 (!) points, Bucs-Chiefs on Sunday night popped off for 72 total points, and even Chargers-Texans got north of 50. Will that continue in this NFC West showdown in Santa Clara on Monday? That remains to be seen, but a rematch of last year's NFC title game is appointment viewing regardless of how many times these teams hit paydirt.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers laying 6.5 at Carolina Panthers - Week 5, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers defense played like the 85 Bears defense and Kyle Shanahan continued his regular season ownership of Sean McVay in another decisive Monday night win over the Los Angeles Rams. Now the Niners are favored by nearly a touchdown as they will travel across the country to take on a struggling Carolina Panthers team. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crazy schedule has kept Patriots away from home: ‘Feels like we’ve barely been here’
The New England Patriots have been far from home to start the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of the team’s second home game on Sunday, Devin McCourty summed it up best. “From my time in the league, it feels like because of the way the preseason ended and then going on the road and practicing in Miami, it feels like we barely been here,” the team captain said.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0