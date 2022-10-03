ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.  Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wuft.org

Thousands of fans missed Sunday’s Gator football game

Children play a pickup game of touch football by the merchandise shop. Hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill. Ice cold beer chills in freezing coolers. The sound of the marching band practicing near Century Tower hums in the background. It seems like a regular Gator football game day – except for one major difference.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Thibodaux man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot

A Thibodaux man’s stop by the RaceTrac in Geismar turned him into a millionaire when the Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket he purchased there matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing. “People kept calling the store asking about the million-dollar Powerball ticket. Finally, I reached out to...
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

A new Murphy's Bar will be coming soon, and aims to preserve the past, look to the future

BATON ROUGE - Over twenty-five years, Murphy’s Bar has taken on a change in name and change in meaning, all while preserving pieces of the past. On the corner of West Chimes and Lake Street is where you’ll find its newly renovated building. It’s taken nearly seven years of decay and has been LSU’s original KA fraternity, a plasma lab, and a textbook store. The building will soon gain a new face as Murphy’s on Chimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
villages-news.com

POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House

The Property Owners’ Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for the Florida House of Representatives. The POA has endorsed Ash Marwah in District 52, over his Republican rival John Temple. “Marwah is a former small business owner in road and bridge construction and design....
THE VILLAGES, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Former Clay County sheriff dies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

