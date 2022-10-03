Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
4 potential solutions to LSU football's passing game woes entering Tennessee showdown
BATON ROUGE - Jayden Daniels needed to talk things over with his receivers. The LSU football quarterback wasn't on the same page with them last week, when he only completed 8-of-20 passes for 80 yards in the Tigers' 21-17 win over Auburn. So he set up a meeting on Monday:...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard committed to LSU football over Florida, FSU
The night before Zalance Heard was scheduled to announce his football commitment, the Neville tackle said he was still undecided. He knew he needed to rest since the Tigers were set to open the season less than 48 hours later. Heard said he was up tossing and turning until at...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
96 years ago, this Tennessee game at LSU launched Neyland legend and killed a governor
It was perhaps a bad omen for LSU football when the governor’s seat was empty at kickoff against. , especially since he lay on his death bed three miles away. In 1926, there was no bigger Tigers fan in Louisiana than Gov. Henry Fuqua. And there’s no way he...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron checks in on former assistant who was promoted amid coaching change
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways at the end of the 2021 season, just 2 years removed from the Tigers’ historic national championship run led by Joe Burrow. That said, LSU’s declining on-the-field performance forced AD Scott Woodward into making a move and ultimately hiring Brian Kelly. Orgeron...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brian Kelly receives brief LSU football vs. Tennessee history lesson from media
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly received a brief history lesson on Monday. With LSU football hosting No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) for the first time since 2010, the Tigers' unforgettable walk-off touchdown win over the Volunteers came up toward the end of Kelly's press conference.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why BJ Ojulari has been LSU football's most valuable defensive player
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly called it a "captain's play." LSU football was trailing 17-0 on the road to Auburn in the second quarter last week. It had just punted the ball away for the fifth time and the defense couldn't stop surrendering big plays. LSU needed something positive to...
Billy Napier Familiar With Gators Schedule Change Ahead of Missouri Game
Billy Napier explains the Florida Gators' short week schedule in preparation for Saturday's matchup with Missouri.
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wuft.org
Thousands of fans missed Sunday’s Gator football game
Children play a pickup game of touch football by the merchandise shop. Hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill. Ice cold beer chills in freezing coolers. The sound of the marching band practicing near Century Tower hums in the background. It seems like a regular Gator football game day – except for one major difference.
WCJB
Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
wuft.org
2022 UF Homecoming Parade: How to watch live, the parade route and other details
It’s Homecoming Week, and that means the parade is coming back to Gainesville. On Friday at 9:30 a.m, the Homecoming Festival will kick off the weekend’s activities. Other festivities include the parade, which will begin at noon, and the Gator Growl event, which will include performances by Flo Rida and Olivia O’Brien at 7 p.m.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Thibodaux man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot
A Thibodaux man’s stop by the RaceTrac in Geismar turned him into a millionaire when the Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket he purchased there matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing. “People kept calling the store asking about the million-dollar Powerball ticket. Finally, I reached out to...
wbrz.com
A new Murphy's Bar will be coming soon, and aims to preserve the past, look to the future
BATON ROUGE - Over twenty-five years, Murphy’s Bar has taken on a change in name and change in meaning, all while preserving pieces of the past. On the corner of West Chimes and Lake Street is where you’ll find its newly renovated building. It’s taken nearly seven years of decay and has been LSU’s original KA fraternity, a plasma lab, and a textbook store. The building will soon gain a new face as Murphy’s on Chimes.
villages-news.com
POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House
The Property Owners’ Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for the Florida House of Representatives. The POA has endorsed Ash Marwah in District 52, over his Republican rival John Temple. “Marwah is a former small business owner in road and bridge construction and design....
Independent Florida Alligator
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Former Clay County sheriff dies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales-area home prices fall 0.2% in September, with houses for sale in high demand
A typical Ascension Parish home listed for $378,993 in September, down 0.2% from the previous month's $379,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. The median list home price in September was up about 8.3% from September 2021. Ascension Parish's median home was 2,238 square feet for a listed price of $173 per square foot.
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
