JAILED MAN GIVEN ADDITIONAL CITATION
A jailed man was given an additional citation by Roseburg Police on Monday night. An RPD report said the 29-year old was identified as the person who shoved a victim in the hallway after a brief confrontation regarding him being in her apartment without permission on October 2nd. That incident took place in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg. He was cited for harassment just after 6:15 p.m. The suspect remained in jail on other charges.
TENMILE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Tenmile man was jailed for an alleged strangulation incident, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 11:30 a.m. deputies responded after a caller said there was a disturbance in the 600 block of Tenmile Valley Road. Once on the scene, a deputy allegedly observed 56-year old Martin Kennedy holding a victim in a choke hold. He was detained and later arrested for choking and throwing the victim during the course of the incident. Kennedy allegedly admitted to possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine before he was taken to corrections.
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING DISTURBANCE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman following a disturbance early Tuesday. A report from DCSO said at 2:40 a.m. a caller to Douglas County Communications said a disturbance was happening in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South. Deputies arrived and talked to both people involved. It was determined that a 48-year old woman menaced the victim with a knife. The suspect was charged with menacing. She was held without bail.
DRIVER JAILED, PEDESTRIAN DECEASED FOLLOWING TUESDAY CRASH
The driver is in jail and a pedestrian is deceased following a crash Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South near the Shady Oaks Motel.
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited following an alleged theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:00 p.m. the 14-year old male allegedly took an unattended backpack and a Chromebook from outside of the school lunchroom. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR AN ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged burglary on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to the corner of Southeast McClellan Avenue and Southeast Cobb Street after a caller said that a man was stealing from a trailer. Officers contacted the 30-year old who was allegedly stealing items from inside a trailer he frequently hangs out at.
MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE ATTEMPTED THEFT
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree attempted theft by Roseburg Police early Sunday. An RPD report said at 2:45 a.m. an officer contacted the 34-year old in the 3000 block of West Harvard Avenue because he was working underneath a car in the middle of the night. During an investigation it was learned that the suspect was allegedly going to steal the catalytic converter from the sedan which did not belong to him.
WINSTON POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED EARLY MORNING INCIDENT
Winston Police arrested a man following an alleged incident early Saturday morning. Sergeant Mike Miller said officers responded to a disturbance where 39-year old Jaime Mackey allegedly pulled a firearm on multiple subjects. He was arrested and charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, pointing a firearm at another and for menacing. Mackey was detained without bail.
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ROSEBURG TUESDAY EVENING
There was a two-vehicle accident in Roseburg Tuesday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a juvenile driver allegedly ran a red light with her pickup while turning west on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard from Northeast Stephens Street. That caused a crash with an SUV which was traveling south on Northeast Stephens Street.
MAN JAILED ON DRUG/WEAPON CHARGES
A Glendale man was jailed on drug and weapon charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A DCSO report said at 12:30 p.m. parole and probation requested that a deputy respond to the 100 block of Decker Avenue in Glendale after drug paraphernalia was allegedly located during a home monitor. A deputy allegedly located approximately 20 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and $250 in cash. 47-year old Joshua Rymer was reportedly in possession of a spring assisted pocket knife. DHS Child Welfare responded to take custody of a minor child who was on the scene.
MAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION AFTER RIDING BIKE OVERNIGHT
A late-night bicycle ride led to a Roseburg man going to jail. A Roseburg Police report said Thursday just after 12:20 a.m. the 29-year old was allegedly seen riding his bike without lighting equipment in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The suspect was known to be wanted by his parole officer. He was detained and held without bail for a probation violation.
