Related
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Scientists discover two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away — and one may be suitable for life
An international team of scientists announced on Wednesday that they have discovered two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away. Both of them are significantly larger than our own planet — and one of them may even be suitable for life. Super-Earths are a unique class of exoplanet in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
International Business Times
Telescope In Chile Captures Comet-Like Tail Of The Asteroid NASA Hit [Photo]
NASA successfully hit an asteroid with a spacecraft for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. The asteroid was left with a comet-like tail, as per observations by a telescope in Chile. A stunning view of asteroid Dimorphos was captured by the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope in Chile, NOIRLab...
Behold! The first post-crash pictures of NASA's DART target asteroid Dimorphos
"Now the work of the astronomers begins."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox News
NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars
After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
NASA's SOFIA aircraft just took to the skies for the very last time
NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft has flown for the very last time. During SOFIA's flights, at the side of the modified Boeing 747 aircraft, an infrared telescope peered out of a hole at altitudes of 42,000 ft (12,800 m) up in the stratosphere. The aircraft flies above 99.9 percent of the atmosphere's water vapor at this altitude, which would otherwise interfere with its infrared observations.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
India’s first groundbreaking interplanetary mission ends as Mars spacecraft goes dark
India’s iconic Mars orbiter which has surveyed the Red Planet since 2014, has lost communication with Earth, bringing its eight-year-long mission to an end, the country’s space agency has confirmed.The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said the pathbreaking orbiter lost communication with its ground station on Earth due to a long eclipse in April 2022.ISRO said the craft’s fuel “must have been exhausted” and its desired attitude pointing could not be achieved for sustained power generation.A source with the space agency told Indian news agency PTI that the orbiter’s battery was designed to handle eclipses for a...
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Mysterious debris found on NASA's Mars helicopter
A NASA helicopter on the red planet of Mars seems to have picked up an unidentified object momentarily.
IFLScience
Ingenuity Dropped Something From Its Foot – Has Martian Littering Reached New Heights?
You know how it is – something gets stuck to your foot, and when it comes loose you can’t work out what it was or if your shoe needed it. Some problems follow humanity everywhere, and perhaps this is one of them, with the Ingenuity helicopter dropping something unidentified on the surface of Mars during its 33rd flight.
NASA's DART asteroid now has a massive comet-like tail after dramatic spacecraft crash
The 6,000-mile-long glimmering tail could signal success for NASA's DART mission.
Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch on record-tying 14th mission Thursday night
SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on its record-tying 14th mission Thursday (Oct. 6), and you can watch the action live.
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, slammed into an asteroid Monday night in its first planetary defense test that could protect Earth from future threats.
'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa
For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
