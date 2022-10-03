ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

americanmilitarynews.com

Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
International Business Times

Telescope In Chile Captures Comet-Like Tail Of The Asteroid NASA Hit [Photo]

NASA successfully hit an asteroid with a spacecraft for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. The asteroid was left with a comet-like tail, as per observations by a telescope in Chile. A stunning view of asteroid Dimorphos was captured by the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope in Chile, NOIRLab...
Fox News

NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars

After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
Interesting Engineering

NASA's SOFIA aircraft just took to the skies for the very last time

NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft has flown for the very last time. During SOFIA's flights, at the side of the modified Boeing 747 aircraft, an infrared telescope peered out of a hole at altitudes of 42,000 ft (12,800 m) up in the stratosphere. The aircraft flies above 99.9 percent of the atmosphere's water vapor at this altitude, which would otherwise interfere with its infrared observations.
The Independent

India’s first groundbreaking interplanetary mission ends as Mars spacecraft goes dark

India’s iconic Mars orbiter which has surveyed the Red Planet since 2014, has lost communication with Earth, bringing its eight-year-long mission to an end, the country’s space agency has confirmed.The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said the pathbreaking orbiter lost communication with its ground station on Earth due to a long eclipse in April 2022.ISRO said the craft’s fuel “must have been exhausted” and its desired attitude pointing could not be achieved for sustained power generation.A source with the space agency told Indian news agency PTI that the orbiter’s battery was designed to handle eclipses for a...
The Independent

Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
Reuters

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
AFP

'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa

For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
