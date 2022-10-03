My hen do was ruined when thugs stole £50k from our Airbnb – but I tracked the thieves down using my AIRPODS

A BRIDE has spoken about how her hen do was ruined after a thieves burgled her AirBnB villa in Spain, and the hens lost £50,000 in cash and belongings.

The hens, who wish to remain anonymous, documented the incident in the in Costa del Sol on TikTok.

In the first instalment, the women recorded the devastation left behind after they realised they had been burgled, including the content of 13 suitcases strewn across the villa's floor, beds and wardrobes.

The video, captioned "13 girls robbed in Marbella by Cuban gang and police refused to help", shows one hen touring the house, saying: "Everything is gone".

Listing items that had been stolen, the young woman explained that her designer clothes and trainers had been stolen, alongside at least £50,000 worth of the hens' cash and belongings.

Another instalment shows the young women speaking with the local police following the burglary.

The next morning, after visiting the police station, the young women realised they could use the stolen AirPods to track their stolen items.

Users can locate their lost AirPods using the Find My app on their phones, which will show the device's last known location on a map.

Police allegedly told the young women to go to the location and take a look around, but that they should contact officers should the situation escalate with the alleged perpetrators.

According to the hens, the group of thieves included a squatter and a man who is part of a "Cuban gang".

A video showed the moment the situation escalated when one of the men can be seen wielding a pair of bolt cutters.

The young women alleged they were physically attacked after police left them on their own at the scene.

The man they suspected of having burgled their villa tried to flee after police spoke to him, the hens said.

The young women, whose passports were stolen during the home invasion, claimed they have not had any update from the local police.

Their passports were mysteriously returned and placed under the group's rental car, they claimed.

