Red Bank, NJ

Beach Radio

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: SUBDIVISION ON AGENDA

A proposal to subdivide adjoining properties on Shrewsbury Avenue is the sole matter on the Red Bank planning board’s agenda Monday night. Riyazali Hassam, a dentist with a practice on Maple Avenue, has proposed turning two lots at 348-352 Shrewsbury Avenue into three, “one each for the existing dwellings and existing site improvements… and one new building lot for future home construction,” according to the board’s agenda.
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: PORCHFEST TO FILL EARS & HEARTS

An interactive map for the event displays the lineup of acts at each location; click on circled numbers to view. Below, Carlotta Schmidt is among the scheduled artists. (Photo from YouTube. Click to enlarge.) But this Sunday, live, open-air concerts come roaring back to the borough in a new, decentralized...
RED BANK, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Government
City
Red Bank, NJ
thecoaster.net

21 New Townhomes Planned in City

A proposal for 21 townhomes bounded by Cookman Avenue, St. James Place, Lake Avenue and Wesley Lake Drive in Asbury Park has been reviewed by the City Council acting as the city’s Redevelopment Agency and sent on to the Planning Board for its ruling. The proposal by Asbury Partners...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
railfan.com

Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River

The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision

Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
livingnewdeal.org

Mantoloking Bridge – Brick Township NJ

Project type: Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels, Infrastructure and Utilities. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) A bridge over Barnagat Bay connecting Mantoloking NJ and Brick NJ was built. in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration. It was made of concrete and wood and was used for almost seventy...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Grants Three Cannabis Operating Licenses

LAKEHURST – Borough officials named three businesses who will operate cannabis facilities in the community during a recent council meeting. Mayor Harry Robbins, Council President Steven Oglesby and Councilman Brian DiMeo made up the borough Cannabis Committee and made the determination. Right now, the Borough is allowing one retail on Route 70 (B-2 Zone).
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: POLE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire on the 0 block of Dogwood. Expect possible power interruptions in the immediate area.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Important Message from the Jackson Police Department

Jackson Police: “The Police Department is currently experiencing weather related network issues that are affecting our phone systems. If you have an emergency that requires immediate police response, please dial 911!. For any other non-emergency calls for service we encourage you to call back later or stop in to...
JACKSON, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: DEMS TO SKIP ONE OF TWO FORUMS

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Instead, John Jackson and incumbent Angela Mirandi are expected to participate only in a virtual League of Women Voters’ event the same week, a choice their Republican opponents criticized Tuesday. Mark Taylor, center left, and Jonathan Maciel Penney, right, at West...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: BROADWALK ENDS SHORT RUN

The abbreviated third season of Broadwalk, Red Bank’s outdoor dining plaza on upper Broad Street, is scheduled to end Sunday night, with a reopening to vehicular traffic Monday. Created by the borough council in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed in 2021, Broadwalk didn’t get a...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

redbankgreen

Red Bank, NJ
