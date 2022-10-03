Read full article on original website
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash goes off overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
RED BANK: SUBDIVISION ON AGENDA
A proposal to subdivide adjoining properties on Shrewsbury Avenue is the sole matter on the Red Bank planning board’s agenda Monday night. Riyazali Hassam, a dentist with a practice on Maple Avenue, has proposed turning two lots at 348-352 Shrewsbury Avenue into three, “one each for the existing dwellings and existing site improvements… and one new building lot for future home construction,” according to the board’s agenda.
RED BANK: PORCHFEST TO FILL EARS & HEARTS
An interactive map for the event displays the lineup of acts at each location; click on circled numbers to view. Below, Carlotta Schmidt is among the scheduled artists. (Photo from YouTube. Click to enlarge.) But this Sunday, live, open-air concerts come roaring back to the borough in a new, decentralized...
21 New Townhomes Planned in City
A proposal for 21 townhomes bounded by Cookman Avenue, St. James Place, Lake Avenue and Wesley Lake Drive in Asbury Park has been reviewed by the City Council acting as the city’s Redevelopment Agency and sent on to the Planning Board for its ruling. The proposal by Asbury Partners...
Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River
The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision
Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
Mantoloking Bridge – Brick Township NJ
Project type: Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels, Infrastructure and Utilities. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) A bridge over Barnagat Bay connecting Mantoloking NJ and Brick NJ was built. in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration. It was made of concrete and wood and was used for almost seventy...
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
NJ Shore getting pounded this week by remnants of Ian (Exclusive video)
If you live at the shore, you know how horrible conditions this week have been. The rest of us have been getting the nasty rain and wind but down the shore the situation is awful. It's nothing like the devastation hurricane Ian caused in Florida and South Carolina, but the...
LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
Lakehurst Grants Three Cannabis Operating Licenses
LAKEHURST – Borough officials named three businesses who will operate cannabis facilities in the community during a recent council meeting. Mayor Harry Robbins, Council President Steven Oglesby and Councilman Brian DiMeo made up the borough Cannabis Committee and made the determination. Right now, the Borough is allowing one retail on Route 70 (B-2 Zone).
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
JACKSON: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire on the 0 block of Dogwood. Expect possible power interruptions in the immediate area.
TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Important Message from the Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police: “The Police Department is currently experiencing weather related network issues that are affecting our phone systems. If you have an emergency that requires immediate police response, please dial 911!. For any other non-emergency calls for service we encourage you to call back later or stop in to...
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
RED BANK: DEMS TO SKIP ONE OF TWO FORUMS
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Instead, John Jackson and incumbent Angela Mirandi are expected to participate only in a virtual League of Women Voters’ event the same week, a choice their Republican opponents criticized Tuesday. Mark Taylor, center left, and Jonathan Maciel Penney, right, at West...
RED BANK: BROADWALK ENDS SHORT RUN
The abbreviated third season of Broadwalk, Red Bank’s outdoor dining plaza on upper Broad Street, is scheduled to end Sunday night, with a reopening to vehicular traffic Monday. Created by the borough council in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed in 2021, Broadwalk didn’t get a...
