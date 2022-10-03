Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen Walters
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Ohio State
The Spartans have a big challenge ahead with the No. 3 team in the nation headed to East Lansing this weekend...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Patience is required, but Mel Tucker’s recruiting classes are already yielding results
Michigan State football is struggling through this 2022 season, but optimism is warranted for future recruiting classes...
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines are on the road this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers, but they return to Michigan Stadium next week to welcome in Penn State for this year’s Maize Out. Last year’s Maize Out against Washington kicked off in primetime on ABC, but this year’s will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs
Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon in latest election poll
A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey of Michigan voters, conducted by WDIV and The Detroit News September 26-29, shows a 17 point lead for the Democratic incumbent. According to the data, Whitmer’s numbers aren’t going up; Dixon’s numbers are falling. Whitmer continues to lead Dixon with women voters by a 2-1 margin.
Detroit Pistons: The skill that Isaiah Stewart must improve to be a starter
The Detroit Pistons started Isaiah Stewart at center in their first preseason game against the Knicks and his game was filled with ups and downs. He looked comfortable shooting the 3-point shot, and if he can continue knocking those down, he’ll be a big part of the rotation as both a center and power forward in certain lineups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery plant in Wayne County
Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County.
Massive groundwater contamination plume continues to spread in Ann Arbor area
"At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township.
Ann Arbor charter school closes as legal battle with former management company continues
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor charter school that lost its authorization while in the midst of a legal battle with its former management company is among four Michigan charter academies that have closed this year. Ann Arbor Learning Community, which is alleged in a lawsuit to have failed...
Detroit News
Flooding reached the ceiling of a Grosse Pointe family's Naples condo after Hurricane Ian
Lisa Dettloff had only vacationed in her family's new north Naples condo for 10 days before it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They didn't know what to expect — but it was not storm surges of at least 9 feet flooding their entire first-floor condo, which is on the Naples coast, just 500 feet away from the beach, Dettloff said.
Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup. "She claims...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
FanSided
289K+
Followers
546K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0