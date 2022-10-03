Read full article on original website
WFPD hiring event set for Oct. 15
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to hire more police officers. The department will be hosting a hiring event at the training center on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Applicants will have the opportunity to ask questions and get familiar with the...
Nightmare on Main Street is Ready to Give You a Scare this October in Vernon
October is the best month of the year because we get awesome haunted houses. Over in Vernon, Nightmare on Main Street is ready to terrify you. So many great Halloween activities are taking place across Texoma right now. If you want to make the trip over to Vernon, Nightmare on Main Street is open Fridays and Saturdays throughout the rest of the month. Since Halloween falls on a Monday this year. That final weekend in October, they will be open four straight days so you can enjoy a fright on Halloween night.
Possible weapon prompts lockout at Hirschi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A brief lockout was initiated at Hirschi High School after law enforcement received information that a 14-year-old student might have brought a weapon on campus. Wichita Falls Police Department officials said they were told the student had possibly stolen his father’s AR-15 and had possible...
Man arrested after September shooting on Glenwood Avenue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault - family violence with a weapon following a shooting investigation. The Wichita Falls Police Department said it started on Sept. 19 when 17-year-old woman showed up at United Regional with a gunshot wound. This case was originally reported as an accidental shooting.
Iowa Park Meals on Wheels recipients to get paper Christmas trees
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Recipients of the Iowa Park Meals on Wheels program are in for a treat this year in the form of Christmas trees made out of magazines. It all started as a way for Kathy Richardson to help her mother. “Back in last year around Christmas...
LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 22nd and Hoover a little before 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting. When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported...
Graham PD sees increase in vehicle burglaries
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly 15 Graham residents are not giving up on recovering valuable items after their cars were broken into within a two-day period last month. The city of Graham has a population of 8,765. “This is Graham, I grew up here my entire life,” Graham resident Ross...
Bond reduced for suspect in 2020 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man suspected of being involved in the 2020 murder of Carolyn High in Wichita Falls has been granted a lower bond. Shane Diaz’s bond was lowered from $1.5 million to $250,000 on Tuesday by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy. His bond conditions require him to remain in Wichita County on 24-hour home detention and wear a GPS monitor at all times.
LPS Foundation giving away truck to raise money
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a new Chevrolet pickup donated by Classic Chevrolet. Officials are selling 2,500 tickets for $50 each for the truck which is valued at $48,000. The drawing will be held on November 28th. If you are interested...
2 arrested for interfering with officers, resisting arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman, both with pending felony assault cases, are jailed after police said they refused to leave the residence in which they found the woman’s mother deceased. According to police, so far no foul play is suspected regarding the death...
GoFundMe created for head-on crash survivor
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe account has been created for the woman hurt during Saturday’s head-on collision. 23-year-old Ebony Dove was taken to United Regional on Saturday after a car going north on the southbound lanes of Central Freeway crashed into her car. Dove was later flown...
WFPD releases 4th quarter, end of year STEP grant stats
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released fourth quarter and end of the year statistics on the TxDOT Comprehensive STEP Grant. The grant allows law enforcement to work overtime to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, distracted driving and intersection traffic control violations.
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the November 2022 election will kick off on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma:
GoFundMe set up for surviving victim of fatal crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of the surviving victim of a fatal head-on crash in Wichita Falls on Sunday morning is asking for help as she recovers from the serious injuries she sustained. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, officers responded to a...
WFFD kicks-off “Care Enough to Wear Pink” campaign
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and that means the “Care Enough to Wear Pink” campaign is underway. This is the 13th year Wichita Falls firefighters will sell t-shirts to raise money for the Susan G. Koman Foundation and the American Cancer Society. John Bradley, a firefighter with the WFFD, said because almost everyone has been affected by cancer, they wanted to do something to help make a difference.
BBB warns of change-of-address scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau received a report last week from someone who stopped receiving their mail. The consumer was reportedly a victim of one of the most common frauds: a change-of-address scam. This scam is a type of mail fraud where scammers trick the postal service into diverting your mail to a new address, according to the BBB.
CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of a former Fort Sill soldier is hoping to impact men in honor of her son, Christopher Pugh. He died in a shootout in Lawton back in 2019, and the murder remains unsolved. Machelle Pugh lost her son Christopher Pugh back in 2019 when...
