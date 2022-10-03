Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend
Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
southernillinoisnow.com
CILA resident found unfit to stand trial in aggravated battery of worker
A 30-year-old resident of a CILA home on the Selmaville Road in rural Salem has been found unfit to stand trial for aggravated battery to one of the home’s employees. Laurence McCullan was placed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment until he is fit to stand trial. The court has scheduled a status on McCullan’s condition for November 15th.
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
14news.com
Day 3 of Ill. murder trial wraps early
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Brodey Murbarger. He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018. On...
wrul.com
Goforth Arrested On Failure To Appear Warrant
Sunday afternoon, Deputy Michael Brown and Officer Drew Grider of the White County Sheriff’s Department went to 601 Schumaker Street in Carmi, and asked a female resident if they could talk with 18 year old Jakob Goforth. They told Goforth there was a warrant out for his arrest and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Iuka man has been charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. Dillan Brown of North Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man pleads guilty to armed violence charge in Jefferson County Court
A 36-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to a Class X charge of armed violence. Anthony J.G. Barnes was released on his own recognizance bond until the December first sentencing hearing where he is expected to receive between a six and 60-year prison term. As part...
southernillinoisnow.com
Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
Illinois man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence, drug charge
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a pair of felonies related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony). He […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee of Wendy’s in Salem pleads guilty to armed robbery of the restaurant
An employee of the Wendy’s in Salem has entered a partially negotiated plea to a Class X charge of armed robbery of the restaurant last October. As part of the plea, Christina Lewis of Woodard School Road agreed to ask for no less than a 15 year prison term while prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than a 25 year prison sentence. A pre-sentence investigation will be completed prior to the November 18th sentencing hearing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend
A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Police Department Alerts Public Of Scam
From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. On 10/03/22 a resident reported a suspicious male suspect who approached her house earlier in the day. The suspect reported that he was moving to the area and wrecked his rented moving van. The suspect requested money from the resident to pay the moving company for damages.
Large traffic backups after crash near Mascoutah, Ill.
A crash in the Metro East is backing up traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to a temporary closure of the highway earlier in the day.
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Illinois murder, immediately sentenced
A 22-year-old man from rural Illinois pleaded guilty Monday to a murder outside a Collinsville hotel.
KMOV
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois. Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. The driver of the tractor-trailer was heading southbound on...
