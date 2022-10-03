ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend

Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

CILA resident found unfit to stand trial in aggravated battery of worker

A 30-year-old resident of a CILA home on the Selmaville Road in rural Salem has been found unfit to stand trial for aggravated battery to one of the home’s employees. Laurence McCullan was placed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment until he is fit to stand trial. The court has scheduled a status on McCullan’s condition for November 15th.
SALEM, IL
14news.com

Day 3 of Ill. murder trial wraps early

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Brodey Murbarger. He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018. On...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Goforth Arrested On Failure To Appear Warrant

Sunday afternoon, Deputy Michael Brown and Officer Drew Grider of the White County Sheriff’s Department went to 601 Schumaker Street in Carmi, and asked a female resident if they could talk with 18 year old Jakob Goforth. They told Goforth there was a warrant out for his arrest and...
CARMI, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

A 22-year-old Iuka man has been charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. Dillan Brown of North Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
IUKA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges

A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Employee of Wendy’s in Salem pleads guilty to armed robbery of the restaurant

An employee of the Wendy’s in Salem has entered a partially negotiated plea to a Class X charge of armed robbery of the restaurant last October. As part of the plea, Christina Lewis of Woodard School Road agreed to ask for no less than a 15 year prison term while prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than a 25 year prison sentence. A pre-sentence investigation will be completed prior to the November 18th sentencing hearing.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend

A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash

A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Police Department Alerts Public Of Scam

From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. On 10/03/22 a resident reported a suspicious male suspect who approached her house earlier in the day. The suspect reported that he was moving to the area and wrecked his rented moving van. The suspect requested money from the resident to pay the moving company for damages.
EFFINGHAM, IL
KMOV

Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

