KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Giants vs. Packers game in London: Start time, how to watch live
The Green Bay Packers will face off against the New York Giants in the NFL's 32nd game in the United Kingdom this Sunday, Oct. 9.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
Aaron Rodgers answers whether Packers’ young WRs may influence his retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is very picky about which wide receivers he prefers to throw to. However, he is forging a connection with at least one rookie that may bring great news for the organization even beyond this season. On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of...
Former NFL QB: Packers Offense Will Be Better Than It Was With Adams
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky loves the direction of the Green Bay Packers’ offense. Some numbers support his contention.
Why are the Packers playing in London vs the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? An overview of the NFL's International Series.
Just a prediction: church attendance in Wisconsin will take a dip on Sunday. The Packers are playing bright and early at 8:30 a.m.against the New York Giants in London, the first time Green Bay has participated in the NFL's International Series. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; here's what you...
NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Team in Week 5
NFL Week 5 is here! Let's enjoy it, because at the end of the week, we'll be officially past the quarter mark of the NFL season. In this article, I'm going to give you my picks for all 16 games this week. Forget the spread and the totals, let's just focus on which team is going to win the game. This will help you if you looking for some moneyline bets, or a few teams to throw together in a parlay, or maybe it will give you some inspiration for a survivor pool pick.
NFL Picks Against the Spread for Every Team in Week 5
It's time to lock in your bets for Week 5 of the NFL season. If you don't care about the point spread, then check out my article where I give you my moneyline and straight up pick for all 16 games. In this article, we're focusing on the point spread....
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback is responding to treatment. “He’s pretty tough individual,” Daboll said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game and been in the treatment room pretty consistently throughout these last couple of days. So, you know, we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.” Daboll said the Giants also would want to evaluate his ankle on a daily basis before making a decision on whether he would play. He would probably be a game-time decision.
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Packers Rushing Attack
Week five brings the Giants to London to face the Packers in what will be another battle of run-first offenses. That’s right, an Aaron Rogers-led team is 16th in passing yet with a 6th-ranked rushing attack comprised of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The 1A, 1B duo have combined...
Dope Sheet: Packers and Giants face off overseas
The Green Bay Packers (3-1) travel across the Atlantic Ocean to take on the New York Giants (3-1) this Sunday. The Packers will become the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007. It is the first London matchup between two teams with winning records. The game will be...
