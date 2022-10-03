Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Week of Sept. 19 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Wins Broadcast Season Premiere Week
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. New week, new trend: ABC, NBC and CBS evening newscasts all gained viewers from the previous week. However, one trend remains the same: ABC is No. 1.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans Livid as Network Loses 750,000 Viewers After Move From NBC to Peacock: “A Huge Mistake”
Perhaps moving Days of Our Lives to streaming was not the best idea for NBC. The network, which officially moved the long-running soap opera to Peacock earlier this month, is reported to have lost nearly 750,000 viewers since replacing it with NBC News Daily. According to ShowBiz 411, the soap...
SFGate
‘Monarch’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Audiences Double After A Week of Multiplatform Viewing While ‘9-1-1’ is Fox’s Most-Streamed Show (EXCLUSIVE)
“Monarch” had its series premiere on Sept. 11, a week before the Sept. 19-25 window that Nielsen considers the beginning of the 2022-2023 TV season. Therefore, the country music drama was on its second episode by premiere week. According to Live + Same Day data, Episode 2 brought in 1.7 million total viewers, but that number has increased to 3.7 million after seven days of viewing on digital platforms. Fox says that to date, “Monarch” has reached 18.7 million viewers across platforms in the U.S. and Canada.
TV Ratings: Quantum Leap Eyes First Uptick, Good Doctor Returns Steady
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and Fox’s 9-1-1 tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS led in total audience with a season high. With ABC no longer sharing in the well-watched Monday Night Football broadcasts…. NBC | The Voice (6.3 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped in the demo week-to-week but added viewers, while Quantum Leap (2.6 mil/0.4, read recap) ticked up in the demo. FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6, read recap) added eyeballs while steady in the demo, while The Cleaning Lady (2.4 mil/0.4) ticked up on both counts. CBS | The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.5), Bobishola (5 mil/0.4), NCIS...
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The… The post LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet appeared first on Outsider.
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Blondes have way more fun, and Tamron Hall embodied the sentiment on Tuesday.
New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama
And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
B. Simone Lands First-Ever Starring Role On Bounce TV’s ‘Finding Happy’
Comedienne B. Simone has gone from IG TV to Bounce TV. The social media sensation has landed her first starring role in an half-hour comedy series called Finding Happy. The Wild N’ Out star will be starring as Yaz Carter, whose unhappy with life in Atlanta. Besides an unfulfilling career in radio, her family, who are loving, aren’t the easiest to deal with. Her love life is also in shambles because good men in Atlanta are scarce. At the end of the 10 episodes, Carter will see that she is the only one that can make her happy.
Popculture
Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week
It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
Megyn Kelly Blasts Trevor Noah as ‘Ratings Killer’ for ‘Daily Show,’ Says Show ‘Went Down the Toilet’ (Video)
Megyn Kelly slammed Trevor Noah on Tuesday during an episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” shortly after the television host announced he was stepping down from “The Daily Show” after seven years. She suggested that it wasn’t Noah’s choice to leave, but rather, he was forced out by Comedy Central due to low ratings.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
ABC Reshapes Year-Round Development With 2 Defined Cycles As Net’s Simran Sethi Talks ‘Abbott Elementary’ Effect, Hopes For ‘Alaska Daily’
Year-round development for the broadcast networks became something of a buzz phrase during Covid as the likes of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC battled the pandemic to get new shows on the air. But plans were afoot at a number of these linear networks before the world changed in March 2020 to try and become less reliant on the traditional pilot parade. Related Story As 'The Rookie: Feds' Debuts & 'The Good Doctor' Eyes Legal Spinoff, ABC's Simran Sethi Talks Franchise Strategy Related Story Baseball Sets TV Schedule For First-Ever Wild Card Round Related Story 'Grey's Anatomy': Simran Sethi On Future Of ABC Drama Amid Ellen Pompeo...
AdWeek
Week of Sept. 26 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 for Week 2 of TV Season
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Propelled by the news of Hurricane Ian’s destructive path across the southern states, the three morning shows each recorded growth in total viewers for the week of September 26.
HBO Max to Develop Dan Levy Multi-Cam Comedy ‘Exit Strategy’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Dan Levy has set up the mutli-camera comedy “Exit Strategy” for development at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively. The half-hour show would follow “three self involved best friends (Marcus, Dave, and Sara) in their early twenties who all work at the same terrible start up and all f—ing hate their boss,” the official logline says. “This trio needs to start their life and Marcus, the leader of the crew believes the only way to do so is to quit their awful job. However, before Marcus gets his chance, his boss fires him first. Now he really f—ing hates him.” Levy...
TechCrunch
Peacock grows its paid subscriber base to 15 million after pulling back shows from Hulu
Shell claimed the boost in subs stemmed from a strong content lineup, including NBC next-day episodes that Peacock reclaimed from Hulu. “It’s really driven by the content…So all of our content that’s on NBC, Bravo, our other channels for the first time in the next couple of weeks is coming to Peacock where it used to go to Hulu,” Shell said in yesterday’s interview.
TVGuide.com
ABC Fall 2022 Lineup: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule
ABC's 2022 fall TV lineup is here, meaning that your Sunday night game shows and Wednesday night comedies are back. But we know that when it comes to ABC, what you really care about is when you can see new episodes of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Thankfully, after months of waiting, TGIT is returning this week.
