NECN
Maine Plane Crash Leaves 2 Dead
Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
Two killed in small plane crash in Arundel
ARUNDEL, Maine — Update 8:53 p.m.:. Two people died in a plane crash near Arundel on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the York County Sheriff's Office stated a single-engine Beechcraft airplane crashed in the woods just north of Sam's Road in Arundel at 2:11 p.m. Eldon...
Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text
An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
WMTW
'I have nothing to say': Body cam footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery
Body camera footage obtained by WMTW sister station WMUR shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio from the recordings...
Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children
In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
WMTW
Westbrook woman's murder still a mystery 35 years later in Maine cold case
WESTBROOK, Maine — The family of Alice Hawkes has searched for answers to her murder for 35 years. In 2011, we spoke with the family, who said they will never give up until Alice’s killer is brought to justice. Though all unsolved homicides remain open in the state...
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
(CANCELLED) Amber Alert Issued For Two Maine Children Ages 6 And 8
According to Maine State Police, this alert has been CANCELLED as of 4:52 pm on 10-4-2022. The mother is in custody and the children are safe. According to NECN, an Amber alert was issued on Monday for two children from the state of Maine. The alert tells us that Aleeah Patrock, age 8, and her brother Vincent Patrock, age 6, were taken from a house in Saco, Maine on Monday.
WMTW
Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a person following a robbery at a bank Monday morning. Authorities were called to the M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. When officers arrived, the robber already left the area on foot. Officials describe the suspect as...
WMTW
Airsoft gun confinscated after falling from Lewiston student's bag
LEWISTON, Maine — An airsoft gun was confiscated after it fell out of a student’s bag in Lewiston on Monday morning. Officials say the student was getting off a bus when an airsoft gun fell out of his bag and onto the ground. The driver of the bus...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police search for missing teenager last seen more than a week ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen more than a week ago. Davyn Hanson, 15, was walking away from Portsmouth High School last Monday around 3:15 p.m., according to police. Hanson has brown eyes, bleached blonde shoulder-length hair and is 5...
nbcboston.com
Woman Avoids Serious Injury After Car Crashes Into NH Bridge, Lands in River
New Hampshire authorities are crediting a seat belt with saving a woman from serious injury in a crash early Saturday in Hampton. According to New Hampshire State Police, a woman was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Hampton when her car struck the Taylor River Bridge and landed in the water.
WMTW
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
wgan.com
FAA: Two on board plane that crashed in Arundel
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a plane crash in Arundel on Wednesday. According to the Portland Press Herald, a Biddeford dispatcher says the crash was reported around 2 p.m. near Route 1. It happened near Sam’s Road, a dead-end street off Route 1. The Federal Aviation Administration said...
Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park
PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
‘Serious Threat’ Shuts Scarborough, Maine, High School
Scarborough High School was closed Tuesday by a "serious threat," according to Scarborough Police. Police told WGME TV that the threat was made via text message. A student notified school officials, who in turn reported the threat. As a precautionary measure, classes and after school activities were canceled for the day at the high school, according to WGME.
Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience
It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
