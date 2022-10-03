ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NECN

Maine Plane Crash Leaves 2 Dead

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two killed in small plane crash in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine — Update 8:53 p.m.:. Two people died in a plane crash near Arundel on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the York County Sheriff's Office stated a single-engine Beechcraft airplane crashed in the woods just north of Sam's Road in Arundel at 2:11 p.m. Eldon...
ARUNDEL, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text

An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMUR.com

Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
ROCHESTER, NH
B98.5

(CANCELLED) Amber Alert Issued For Two Maine Children Ages 6 And 8

According to Maine State Police, this alert has been CANCELLED as of 4:52 pm on 10-4-2022. The mother is in custody and the children are safe. According to NECN, an Amber alert was issued on Monday for two children from the state of Maine. The alert tells us that Aleeah Patrock, age 8, and her brother Vincent Patrock, age 6, were taken from a house in Saco, Maine on Monday.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a person following a robbery at a bank Monday morning. Authorities were called to the M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. When officers arrived, the robber already left the area on foot. Officials describe the suspect as...
BRUNSWICK, ME
B98.5

Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver

A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
AUBURN, ME
wgan.com

ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park

PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

SCARBOROUGH, ME
Q97.9

Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience

It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below

HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
HAMPTON, NH

