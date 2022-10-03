ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas residents among most eager in US to move houses, study shows

By Jacob Smith
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study has named Arkansas as the state with the third most residents who are wanting to move houses in 2022.

Reasons residents might be interested in moving include rising home prices, inflation costs, and more.

Texas Real Estate Source conducted the study, examining Google trends of search terms frequently used by people interested in moving houses. Terms were then combined to give each state a ‘total search score’ to discover which states have been the most interested in moving house so far this year.

Home prices might drop but won’t crash: What buyers should know

The study listed South Carolina as the highest state most interested in moving houses with a total search score of 522. According to the release, South Carolina ranked highly on the list for its population having high search levels for the phrases ‘sell house’, ‘move home’ and ‘move house’ across America.

Another Carolina, North Carolina, came in second for residents most interested, with a search score of 521, followed by Arkansas.

The Natural State reportedly has the highest level of searches for the terms “move house” and “move home.” Their search score came in at 518. The study also indicates the state Arkansans want to relocate most to is Texas.

Here are the 5 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022

Georgia and Alabama rounded out the top five, followed by Delaware, Texas, and Ohio.

To view the study’s full findings, visit TexasRealEstateSource.com .

Comments / 2

Monte Corbit
2d ago

probably because of the laws regarding landlords and tenants. look up Arkansas landlord tenant laws to see what I mean....

Reply
2
