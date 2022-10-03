Read full article on original website
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
More than 200 band members picked for Macy’s parade. Only 2 are from CNY, and they are twins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As two of eight children in a military family, twins Brooklyn and Bree Goring have already seen much of the country in their 17 years. They’ve lived in California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Indian River.
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
Rock or bust: A 12-year-old Liverpool guitarist is tearing up the Syracuse music scene
Three teens slam danced in front of the public library on a rainy Sunday in Westcott, spraying water on passers-by as they whipped their heads around to Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. Neither the teens nor the guy playing the guitar were bothered by the downpour. Call...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
‘Jeopardy!’ features another Central New York contestant: ‘We’re pretty smart up here’
For the sixth time in six months, a person from Central New York will appear on “Jeopardy!”. “That means we’re pretty smart up here,” joked Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager who lives in Manlius, N.Y. Austin will appear on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, joining recent contestants...
Pamela Marie Smith – September 29, 2022
Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida while visiting with her daughter. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil. Pam lived many places throughout her life, and...
Worker’s hand crushed at North Syracuse cookie factory, firefighters say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters on Tuesday freed a worker’s hand from a dough roller in a cookie factory in North Syracuse, fire officials said. She was doing maintenance on the machine before it turned on at the Corso’s Cookies warehouse on South Main Street, North Syracuse District Chief Casey Daugard said.
“Annie” hits the Landmark Theatre tomorrow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the middle of the last century, Syracuse had a reputation as a try-out town for theater shows headed to Broadway and across the country. That reputation is coming back. The latest show to gear up for their national tour is the classic musical, “Annie,”...
Feels great again today, but chill returns soon
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It is another warm day across Central New York but how long does it last? Details are below. Today is even warmer than Wednesday despite there being less sun compared to Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. Highs warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon!
Utica Police Department takes part in Excelsior Challenge
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 4th, nearly 150 New York State law enforcement personnel participated in the 2022 Excelsior Challenge held by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Officers worked through real-life, scenarios that will help them in unique situations such as school threats. “You’re...
Alumni honor roll: 11 notable East Syracuse Minoa graduates include CEOs, FBI agent, chef
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on East Syracuse Minoa.
Syracuse man gets possible life for ‘senseless’ murder that led to retaliatory murder
Syracuse, NY -- If anyone knows why Anthony Sutton crossed a South Side street to murder a woman in September 2020, they’re not saying. But Shadetta Franklin’s murder in front of a South Side liquor store led to another murder: the retaliatory shooting death of Tyree Lawson three days later and two blocks away, prosecutors have said.
Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
