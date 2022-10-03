ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
localsyr.com

Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Thornton
iheartoswego.com

Pamela Marie Smith – September 29, 2022

Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida while visiting with her daughter. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil. Pam lived many places throughout her life, and...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

“Annie” hits the Landmark Theatre tomorrow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the middle of the last century, Syracuse had a reputation as a try-out town for theater shows headed to Broadway and across the country. That reputation is coming back. The latest show to gear up for their national tour is the classic musical, “Annie,”...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Feels great again today, but chill returns soon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It is another warm day across Central New York but how long does it last? Details are below. Today is even warmer than Wednesday despite there being less sun compared to Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. Highs warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon!
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bridge Street#Parental Leave#Storm Team Meteorologist#Newschannel 9
localsyr.com

Utica Police Department takes part in Excelsior Challenge

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 4th, nearly 150 New York State law enforcement personnel participated in the 2022 Excelsior Challenge held by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Officers worked through real-life, scenarios that will help them in unique situations such as school threats. “You’re...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy