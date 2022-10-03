ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Prison#Birmingham
wvtm13.com

ADOC: Alabama prison inmate worker stoppage continues at 5 state facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections on Monday said inmate worker stoppages continue at five of the 15 major correctional facilities in the state. The ADOC said there has been a partial return of inmate workers and regular meal services at "most facilities." Watch the video above to hear what some of the inmates' wives and loved ones recently said about the Alabama prison strike.
ALABAMA STATE
WJBF

Alabama sets execution date in 1988 contract killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. Fifty-seven-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to die at Holman Correctional Facility on November 17th. Smith was sentenced to death for killing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, a 45-year-old grandmother and pastor’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some sheriffs across Alabama say they have been seeing a decrease in revenues because fewer people are purchasing and renewing pistol permits. “This whole issue stems back to a bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature in the 2022 regular session that does not actually take effect until January 1 of 2023,” Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) said.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Why is Alabama so bad at executions? ‘They do a terrible job, and they just hide it’

Alabama has trouble executing people. That trouble has caused some experts to call for a halt on executions until the state can figure out how to do it better. Some episodes take hours. One man seemed unconscious the whole time. Another was called off due to hours of punctures that never resulted in setting up the intravenous line for the procedure. The latest took so long that the state was afraid the death warrant would expire before they could get the execution going and had to call it off.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Child-murder trial, inmates back to work, officer training: Down in Alabama

A trial began Monday for one of the suspects in the murder case of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney. Most inmates who have jobs at Alabama prisons are back at work after a weeklong strike over prison conditions and policies. Virtual-reality headsets train police officers in dealing with delicate situation. The “Down...
CBS 42

WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison

Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy