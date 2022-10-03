Read full article on original website
Rogers County deputies, Claremore police shoot, injure suspect who caused school lockdown
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Claremore police said four Claremore Public Schools were put on a brief "secure in place" Wednesday afternoon that has been lifted. CPS says students and staff were in no imminent danger while police searched for an identified person in the area. A statement from CPS said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution." The four schools were Claremore High School, Will Rogers Junior High, Stuart Roosa and Claremont elementary.
Holy Family Cathedral attack suspect identified, church releases statement
UPDATE: The Tulsa Police Department has identified the suspect accused of attacking the Holy Family Cathedral Church downtown Wednesday as Daniel Edwards. Police say they were called to the church around 4 p.m. after Edwards allegedly stabbed a school employee with a sword, slashing one of the victim's hands. The employee managed to get away, and school administrators locked the school down and got the children to safety.
TPD recovers over 11 pounds of Xanax and fentanyl pills
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division recently recovered a firearm and five kg (or just over 11 pounds) of Xanax and fentanyl pills. TPD says the recovered pills are approximately 30,000-40,000 doses. The search warrant that led to the recovery is part of an...
8 alleged drug conspirators arrested in Tulsa, 2 still at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight alleged drug-trafficking conspirators were arrested early Wednesday in Tulsa as part of a law enforcement operation called "Operation Dirt Stain" led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce...
Tulsa County District Attorney's daughter charged after allegedly stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been charged after allegedly stabbing her father. Police say an argument between Kunzweiler and his daughter, Jennifer, escalated and turned violent just over a week ago at their home in Bixby. During a press conference...
Tulsa police seeking help in identifying alleged copper thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Street Crimes Unit is trying to identify the man seen. He is suspected of breaking into a restricted fenced in area of an AEP substation near North Mingo and East Latimer on October 2. Police say once inside the substation area,...
Video of alleged intoxicated minor arrested at Tulsa fairgrounds sparks controversy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As jolting as the sky-high rides on the midway can be at the Tulsa State Fair, they pale in comparison to Brandon Alexander's reaction to what was happening at ground level where a teenager was being arrested by a deputy. "We were terrified the boy...
'It's a very concerning trend': Tulsa Police Chief reacts to deadly McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are working to find the person responsible for shooting four people on Friday at the McLain High homecoming game. All four shooting victims are under 20 years old. Police said one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries. Tulsa Mayor...
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
Claremore police catch, arrest employees selling vape products to minors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department announced that they are cracking down on underage vaping. They said they have made some arrests recently in hopes of protecting children in the community. Officers said they have received numerous complaints from concerned parents about local stores selling vape products...
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent speaks out following McLain deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four days after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the McLain High School homecoming football game, the school district is finally speaking out. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said this week has been tough for...
Man arrested for arson after allegedly lighting home on fire in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested by Tulsa Fire Investigators after starting a fire on the porch of a home in midtown Tulsa on Monday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Monday morning firefighters responded to a housefire near 15th Street and Utica Avenue. Firefighters arrived...
Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Friday, two mothers lost their sons to gun violence in Tulsa. It was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son, Fedro Givens, was shot. “Of course,...
Oklahoma Representative says Tulsa Public Schools needs safety plan after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, Tulsa Public Schools announced plans to stagger games to increase security following the deadly shooting at McLain High School, but Oklahoma Rep. Regina Goodwin says that's not good enough. She says this past week has been rough for her district and believes there...
Wagoner police arrest man for suspected burglary, drugs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department headed to a home near Southwest 2nd Street on October 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. concerning a vehicle burglary call. When police arrived, they found the suspect, Mitchell Brumfield, along with a child. One of the reported missing items from the...
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to Red Fox Apartments near East 21st Place and North Memorial Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They say the victim was alert and speaking...
Victim identified from deadly Echo Trail Apartment shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police have identified 18-year-old Fedro Givens as the victim from Friday night's deadly shooting at Echo Trail Apartment complex. Tulsa police were called to the complex just before 8 p.m. and arrived to find Givens with three gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken...
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
Court documents claim prosecution failed to turn over evidence in Oklahoma murder trial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After 25 years behind bars for the murder of her ex-fiance, there's new hope for April Wilkens. Wilkens's lawyers claim evidence was suppressed in a newly-filed post-conviction relief. Her family hopes this latest development could lead to a new trial, a change in her sentence,...
