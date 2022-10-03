ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Rogers County deputies, Claremore police shoot, injure suspect who caused school lockdown

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Claremore police said four Claremore Public Schools were put on a brief "secure in place" Wednesday afternoon that has been lifted. CPS says students and staff were in no imminent danger while police searched for an identified person in the area. A statement from CPS said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution." The four schools were Claremore High School, Will Rogers Junior High, Stuart Roosa and Claremont elementary.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Holy Family Cathedral attack suspect identified, church releases statement

UPDATE: The Tulsa Police Department has identified the suspect accused of attacking the Holy Family Cathedral Church downtown Wednesday as Daniel Edwards. Police say they were called to the church around 4 p.m. after Edwards allegedly stabbed a school employee with a sword, slashing one of the victim's hands. The employee managed to get away, and school administrators locked the school down and got the children to safety.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD recovers over 11 pounds of Xanax and fentanyl pills

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division recently recovered a firearm and five kg (or just over 11 pounds) of Xanax and fentanyl pills. TPD says the recovered pills are approximately 30,000-40,000 doses. The search warrant that led to the recovery is part of an...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

8 alleged drug conspirators arrested in Tulsa, 2 still at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight alleged drug-trafficking conspirators were arrested early Wednesday in Tulsa as part of a law enforcement operation called "Operation Dirt Stain" led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking help in identifying alleged copper thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Street Crimes Unit is trying to identify the man seen. He is suspected of breaking into a restricted fenced in area of an AEP substation near North Mingo and East Latimer on October 2. Police say once inside the substation area,...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#Sheriff
KTUL

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Claremore police catch, arrest employees selling vape products to minors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department announced that they are cracking down on underage vaping. They said they have made some arrests recently in hopes of protecting children in the community. Officers said they have received numerous complaints from concerned parents about local stores selling vape products...
CLAREMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTUL

Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Friday, two mothers lost their sons to gun violence in Tulsa. It was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son, Fedro Givens, was shot. “Of course,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Wagoner police arrest man for suspected burglary, drugs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department headed to a home near Southwest 2nd Street on October 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. concerning a vehicle burglary call. When police arrived, they found the suspect, Mitchell Brumfield, along with a child. One of the reported missing items from the...
WAGONER, OK
KTUL

Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to Red Fox Apartments near East 21st Place and North Memorial Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They say the victim was alert and speaking...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Victim identified from deadly Echo Trail Apartment shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police have identified 18-year-old Fedro Givens as the victim from Friday night's deadly shooting at Echo Trail Apartment complex. Tulsa police were called to the complex just before 8 p.m. and arrived to find Givens with three gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy