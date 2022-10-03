ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Sarasota County Schools to reopen in two phases

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Officials with Sarasota County Schools have announced a timeline to reopen. This comes a week after the district closed schools until further notice because of Hurricane Ian. Sarasota County Schools will reopen in two phases. Phase 1 will include all traditional public schools in and north...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Goodwill Manasota aids Suncoast in Hurricane aftermath

MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Goodwill Manasota is working to take care of its own team members as well as assisting community members in need throughout the Suncoast. While Goodwill Manasota is not a disaster relief organization, the nonprofit is partnering with the Red Cross...
BRADENTON, FL
Son races from Tampa to get North Port group out of flooding

NORTH PORT (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - One North Port family, of many, was seen walking through the flooding as they left their home Thursday morning, the day after Hurricane Ian ravaged the neighborhood. Joey and Sherry, who were in the home with her 4 children, left soaking wet...
NORTH PORT, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Hundreds seek shelter at Venice High after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Sarasota County had 14 shelters for residents to evacuate to during Hurricane Ian. Now, it’s down to two – Venice High School and Tatem Ridge Elementary. "We lost everything except the things we have here and a tote of our important paperwork and each...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Blood banks are desperately looking for donors after Hurricane Ian

If you’re looking for ways to help after Hurricane Ian, roll up your sleeves and donate blood. Every bag donated at a Suncoast Blood Centers goes right back into the Suncoast community. With their Venice and Port Charlotte locations out of commission, the need is now greater than ever.
VENICE, FL
Some 911 calls are not going through in Florida

MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Some Floridians are struggling to make emergency calls. Due to network issues with Verizon, customers cannot dial 9-1-1 in Florida locations from Jacksonville to the Keys. This affects all emergency calls and texts placed to 9-1-1 on the Verizon Wireless Network. During those calls, the 9-1-1...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
JFCS of Suncoast to hold food truck rally

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - The Jewish Family and Children Services of the Suncoast and several food trucks are joining forces to raise money and provide meals to our community. Donations made to JFCS’ fundraiser will be used to purchase food and ingredients so that food trucks...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
"Operation Blessing" coordinates volunteer recovery efforts

PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) – The Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Port Charlotte and will begin mass coordination of volunteer efforts on Tuesday morning to help residents recover after Hurricane Ian. Also, volunteers are needed. Operation...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Fire destroys multiple Sarasota homes during Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA (WSNN) - Multiple homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian’s rampage across Florida. But some homes on the Suncoast were lost in a way some didn't see coming; left to just ashes and memories." "The last thing you expect to find when you come back in the morning is...
SARASOTA, FL
Flood waters still inundating neighborhoods in North Port

NORTH PORT - Nearly a thousand people have been rescued from their homes since Hurricane Ian crashed through the City of North Port. “This is definitely the storm of the century for the city of North Port, the amount of flood waters we’ve experienced, we’ve never experienced before," said North Port Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Scott Lane.
NORTH PORT, FL
Decision coming tomorrow regarding Sarasota County athletics

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With Sarasota Counties releasing their back-to-school plans today, the schedule moving forward for athletics is next on the docket. Sarasota County Schools are expecting to meet tomorrow morning to determine a roll-out plan for a return to athletics. All the high schools with the exception of North Port are scheduled to reopen this Monday, but some still are being used as shelters. North Port High School plans to reopen on October 17th instead.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Residents who suffered roof damage may be eligible for Operation Blue Roof

NORTH PORT - Operation blue roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. “What the program does is it provides a fabric reinforced covering for roofs that have damaged, less than 50 percent, it’s a free service offered by the U.S. corps of engineers," said City of North Port Emergency Manager, Michael Ryan.
NORTH PORT, FL
Students return to Cardinal Mooney High School today

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - While public schools in Sarasota County are still closed, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High school welcomed students back this morning. The school closed its doors last week during Hurricane Ian, but today it reopened. Cardinal Faculty and staff greeted more than 600 students this morning with lots of hugs and smiles.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Venice Indians deliver Chick-fil-A to families in need

VENICE (SNN-TV) - Rick Michaels of the Pelican Plaza Chick-fil-A provided 300 sandwiches that the Venice football team then distributed to people in need. The Indians, with Venice hampered by Hurricane Ian, are likely to be off the field for some time, but that's not slowing there community efforts.
VENICE, FL
Emergency food drive to be held Wednesday

LONGBOAT KEY (WSNN) - An emergency food drive will be held this Wednesday in Longboat Key to benefit Hurricane Ian victims. The food drive will be sponsored by Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. The location of the food drive will be Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Updated Suncoast high school football schedule

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - As we enter another week of high school football season, the schedule is at a turning point for many, but at a stalemate for most all Suncoast schools. Below is the updated schedule for this week post-Hurricane Ian game slate:. Golden Gate @ IMG Academy Blue (Thursday,...
SARASOTA, FL
Suncoast mourns loss of sports videographer Carlos Wilson

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Tonight we honor a life lost to soon, one of the Suncoast's most beloved, young talents. According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, a collision that occurred early on Sunday morning in Okahumpka resulted in the death of Sarasota's Carlos Wilson, a talented sports videographer. A...
SARASOTA, FL
Disaster relief fund established by Education Foundation

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has established a Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund to accept monetary donations to support Sarasota County Schools and its 5,000-plus employees. The ferocious hurricane caused widespread damage with areas in South Sarasota County...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Health officials issue safety reminders amid flooding

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is issuing a few safety reminders as we continue to deal with flood waters. People should not eat any food that may have come into contact with contaminated water from floods. When the power is out, refrigerators will...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

