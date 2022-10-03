Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position
The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'
Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
NFL・
1 Stat That Should Force Panthers To Fire Matt Rhule Instantly
Had the Carolina Panthers caught a few breaks this season, they could very easily be 4-0. They fell just short in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns as rookie Cade York kicked a 58-yard game-winner to spoil Baker Mayfield’s revenge game. In Week 2, Daniel Jones gifted them a pick-six that would have turned the tide of the game, but the ball was dropped.
Todd Bowles away from Bucs for personal reasons, Tom Brady not practicing
TAMPA ― The two most prominent faces of the Bucs franchise were either absent or not practicing Wednesday. Head coach Todd Bowles took the day off for personal reasons. The team expects him to return on Thursday. Tom Brady, who injured his shoulder in Sunday’s 41-31 loss to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL・
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season. That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out...
RELATED PEOPLE
Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon
An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum. Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
ESPN
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel not fretting outside criticism over team's handling of Tua Tagovailoa
MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't ignorant of the criticism surrounding how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handled following an apparent head injury against the Bills on Sept. 25; he's aware of what people's opinions are. But he says he isn't wasting thought on them. Speaking to local media Wednesday,...
Yardbarker
Panthers' Baker Mayfield snaps back about question on passes batted down
The pressure to revive his NFL career coupled with a handful of lackluster performances may be getting to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the New York Post, Mayfield was asked during Wednesday's media availability about issues he's experienced with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage, particularly during this past Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Panthers to 1-3 on the season. Specifically, a reporter wondered if the signal-caller listed at 6-foot-1 could complete any practice drills that might help "alleviate that problem" on gamedays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday; QB Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) did not participate
The Buccaneers are spending Wednesday's practice without their quarterback and head coach. Todd Bowles is not with the team for the mid-week session, missing the work day for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will handle Bowles' responsibilities and speak following practice. "He's fine," Goodwin said of Bowles, per...
Ross Tucker: Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to absence; Browns should be very disappointed with 2-2 start
Ross Tucker talks about whether Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to his absence against the Falcons, the overall outlook on the 2-2 start, why he still believes the Ravens are the best team in the AFC North, Chargers-Browns and more.
Yardbarker
Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold 'not close right now' to coming off IR
The Carolina Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield this offseason with the hopes that he'd be the franchise's answer at quarterback. Four games in, the Panthers have probably already come to the conclusion that the Cleveland Browns did last season: Baker just ain't it. Unfortunately for the Panthers, any desires to...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: I understand frustration, but have to be realistic with what we have
When Ron Rivera was hired as Washington’s head coach before the 2020 season, there was a lot of talk about how he would have to work to turn things around both on and off the field for a franchise that has been deficient on both fronts for many years.
Comments / 0