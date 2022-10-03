ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position

The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'

Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon

An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum.  Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin.  Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
Panthers' Baker Mayfield snaps back about question on passes batted down

The pressure to revive his NFL career coupled with a handful of lackluster performances may be getting to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the New York Post, Mayfield was asked during Wednesday's media availability about issues he's experienced with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage, particularly during this past Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Panthers to 1-3 on the season. Specifically, a reporter wondered if the signal-caller listed at 6-foot-1 could complete any practice drills that might help "alleviate that problem" on gamedays.
Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold 'not close right now' to coming off IR

The Carolina Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield this offseason with the hopes that he'd be the franchise's answer at quarterback. Four games in, the Panthers have probably already come to the conclusion that the Cleveland Browns did last season: Baker just ain't it. Unfortunately for the Panthers, any desires to...
