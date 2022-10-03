Bobcats looking to reset after frustrating loss to Kent State

Moral victories are always a slippery slope. More often than not, small little victories that you can look back on don’t ever mean anything. Results are what matters, it’s just the way it is.

By no means was Tim Albin and the rest of the Ohio football program satisfied or happy walking away from a 31-24 OT loss to Kent State to kick off Mid-American Conference play. They know they had multiple opportunities to take control and put the game out of reach and Albin was not shy to tell the media on Monday.

“Obvious thing is, from the defensive standpoint, we’ve got to limit explosives. I know I said that and we’ve got to continue to find ways to do that.” Albin said. “We were very poor tackling, particularly in the secondary. I think they had over 150 yards after first contact. You start there from a defensive standpoint.”

“Offensively, we had a 300-yard passer, a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver and only got 17 points. We had the chance in the second half to get it to 10 or 14 offensively and put more pressure on their offense. We were just not able to do it from the offensive side.”

The Bobcats made massive mistakes and they understand it, it’s frustrating to fall in their first MAC contest but the season is far from over. They went on the road against the favorite in the MAC East division and, in all honesty, should’ve walked out with a victory. As frustrating as it might be, you can take away positives from the performance the team gave last weekend.

“I thought the over believing was in full display as a football team and I’m so proud of the guys that were not on the field. The guys who were playing, flying around had a very, very physical ball game. To the point where one of their [Kent St.] staff members said ‘hey, we haven’t been hit like that all year,’” Albin said on Monday. “I challenged our guys prior to the start of the game in the locker room before we came outside. ‘Hey, I don’t care who they played. They’re playing us today; we’re going to be physical’ and went out and did that.”

It wasn’t just the coaches who understood the missed opportunity on Saturday. The players within the locker room were just as broken after the loss, but they know that this season is far from over for these guys.

“Hurt,” he said bluntly when asked what the demeanor of the locker room was after the OT loss. “When you invest as much as they have, and our goal is a one game at a time outfit. We want to be peaking once it’s conference time… On paper didn’t give us much of a chance but our guys battled. They were very resilient and just showed a tremendous amount of resolve together. In our league, every game is going to come down to the wire just like that. It’s how it’s going to be.”

Kent St. was tabbed as preseason favorites, and nothing has really changed. It’s a disappointing result, but one they can come back from pretty easily.

The first test comes next week when the Bobcats return home to play against Akron. Following a victory in their opening contest of the year, the Zips have lost four straight, including last weeks 31-28 defeat to Bowling Green.

It won’t be an easy contest, but if the resiliency and commitment from the team is as strong as the coaches think it is, they should be able to bounce back and have another competitive contest.