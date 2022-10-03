Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in IndianapolisVegOut MagazineCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Related
Broncos' HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon
Nathaniel Hackett just told it like it is.
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening. The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that ...
NFL
Broncos LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will miss at least four weeks due to a knee injury. The club placed the pass rusher on injured reserve Tuesday, forcing him out for at least the next four games. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Gregory will undergo arthroscopic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts Make Decision On Running Back For Thursday Night
The Indianapolis Colts will turn to a veteran running back to help replace Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night. According to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, the Colts elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to face his first team, the Denver Broncos. Lindsay began his NFL career by exceeding 1,000 rushing...
Fox 59
Along with concussion, Colts’ Shaq Leonard dealing with broken nose
INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion as a result of his collision with Zaire Franklin. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker also suffered a broken nose when Franklin’s helmet slammed into his facemask during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Fox 59
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 232 ‘Colts Cough Up Chance to Lead Division’
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts came up short in their comeback attempt against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game. They then discuss injuries (24:05), takeaways from Indy’s performance...
Fox 59
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 233 ‘Blueprint for Beating Broncos’
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have an opportunity to get back to .500 Thursday in Denver. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news, including some Indianapolis roster moves. The trio then previews the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Colts vs. Broncos: Updated injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at EMpower Field at Mile High. After holding a walkthrough on Monday, both teams did the same thing Tuesday. So these statuses are an estimation of what a player would have if the teams practiced.
Fox 59
Gainbridge renovations ready with 500 days until NBA All Star Weekend 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday will mark 500 days until NBA All Star Weekend 2024. The long-awaited game and festivities have been in the works since 2017 but were postponed because of the pandemic. At the same time, the final phase of $360 million in renovations finished up in Gainbridge Field...
Comments / 0