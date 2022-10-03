ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts

It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Tennessee State
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Colts Make Decision On Running Back For Thursday Night

The Indianapolis Colts will turn to a veteran running back to help replace Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night. According to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, the Colts elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to face his first team, the Denver Broncos. Lindsay began his NFL career by exceeding 1,000 rushing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Along with concussion, Colts’ Shaq Leonard dealing with broken nose

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion as a result of his collision with Zaire Franklin. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker also suffered a broken nose when Franklin’s helmet slammed into his facemask during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich

Comments / 0

Community Policy