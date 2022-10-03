ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Federal prosecutors seeking maximum 50-year prison term for Kyle Fasold on child exploitation charges: court documents

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges

NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent

PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
PLAINVILLE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainville, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Plainville, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Breisha Elnora Hilyard, 32, 118 Linden St. Flr. 2, New Britain, ill opn mv under suspension. Najee Jykai Lindsey, 20, 75 Wood Rd., New Britian, disorderly conduct. Joseph Rodriguez, 35, 467 Allen St. Apt. 404, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Enrique R. Fernandez, 33, 37 Madison St. Flr. 2,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man nearly collided with state trooper, eluded police

A New Britain man was arrested Monday for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop after nearly striking a state trooper. State police on Tuesday said Christopher Nunez, 32, of 277 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested a day earlier on charges of engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, operating under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane and improper turn or stop signaling.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Haley M. Craven, 23, of 64 Vega St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with second degree burglary, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, second degree threatening and second degree criminal mischief. BonniAnn R. Stark, 52, of 10 Meadowland Circle, was charged Sept. 28 with third degree strangling and suffocation, third...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency

NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#Suicide#Child Exploitation#Prison#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Plainville High School
New Britain Herald

Oklahoma man had high-capacity magazine, machete in truck after leaving scene of Plainville car crash: police

PLAINVILLE – An Oklahoma man was found with a high-capacity magazine and a machete in his pickup truck after police said he caused a three-car crash in Plainville last week. Brandon Baker, 43, was found running in a wooded area that runs along the Pequabuck River following the crash, which was reported on Wednesday, around 12:42 p.m., in the area of Unionville Avenue and Dickman Road, according to police.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Silver Alert issued for Southington teen

SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Denise M. Carrier

Denise M. Carrier, 67, of New Britain, daughter of the late Albert and Julia (Croteau) Carrier, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Born in New Britain on Nov. 12, 1954, Denise faced many challenges in her life, as a child born with developmental disability. Dr. Edward Scheer counseled her parents after her birth stating “There is no treatment for her condition. Just love her.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Britain Herald

Mildred K. Tereba

Mildred K. Tereba, 99, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her son at her side. A lifelong resident of New Britain, she was born on Aug. 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Kazimierz and Mary (Dulka) Abucewicz. She was predeceased by her husband Edward of 53 years, and her son Brian Tereba. She is survived by her son, Richard, her sister, Helen Brochu, both of New Britain, and a niece and two nephews. Growing up in the Depression had a lifelong impact on her to be thrifty and to search out the best prices when shopping for groceries. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking meals, and was skillful in sewing and repairing torn clothes. Mildred was a devoted wife and mother who gave loving care to her family and made many sacrifices to ensure that her children had the appropriate necessities as they grew up. She enjoyed working in her yard, tending her vegetable and flower plants.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Joseph A. Pascal

Joseph A. Pascal, 91, of Farmington and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Born on April 5, 1931 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Dominic and Palma (Maleno) Pascal. A Veteran of the Korean War, Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Hartford and his MBA from Brown University.
FARMINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away July 27, 2022. Surviving are two daughters, Anne Domurat and her husband Robert of Mystic, and Kari Hjerpe of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, Melinda, Benjamin and Christopher Domurat, Julian H. Currents PhD, and Maxwell Schroeder; several nieces and nephews.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Dawn (Aurore) Frasier

Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Steven Pietrowicz

On Oct. 1st, 2022, Steven Pietrowicz, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Steven was born on Aug. 4th, 1959 to William and Gladys Pietrowicz. He was raised in Plainville along with his two siblings, William Pietrowicz of New Britain & Susan Pinkham of Colchester.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Marian Klaje Sorbo

Marian Klaje Sorbo, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, to Helen and Paul Klaje in New Britain. The baby of the family, she was adored by her three siblings, Florence Zup, Paul Klaje, and Helen Ellert, all who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Sorbo in May of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2006. Their devotion to each other was always evident, and their marriage was a model for the family.
WINDSOR, CT
New Britain Herald

Robert (Bob) Michael Karas

Robert (Bob) Michael Karas, age 88 of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept 30, 2022. Bob was born in St. Albans, NY on Dec. 2, 1933. The son of Joseph and Rose Karas, Bob grew up in Richmondville, NY, where he graduated from Richmondville High School, and went on to get his Associates Degree from SUNY Cobleskill.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy