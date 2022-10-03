Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Ghosts (Season 2 Episode 2) “Alberta’s Podcast” trailer, release date
Sam decides to host a podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta’s death. Also, Hetty develops an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine. Startattle.com – Ghosts | CBS. This episode was directed by Trent O’Donnell and written by Talia Bernstein. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Alberta’s Podcast”...
SEAL Team's Max Thieriot Opens Up About Bringing CBS' Fire Country to Life, Compares His TV Roles (VIDEO)
CBS is heading to Fire Country this Friday at 9/8c, with a new drama headlined and created by SEAL Team vet Max Thieriot. Inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California, Fire Country stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption (and a shortened sentence) by joining a prison-release firefighting program. But what Bode is not expecting is to be stationed in his rural hometown of Edgewater, where five years prior he (figuratively!) “burned down everything in his life” and then left, harboring a big secret. The cast also boasts The Closer‘s Billy Burke as Cal Fire chief Vince; Lucifer‘s...
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Move to Exclusive LA Neighborhood Hits Major Snag
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning to move to a different neighborhood in the Los Angeles area, but their potential neighbors don't seem to like the idea. According to a report by TMZ, the royal couple are trying to move from their current home in Montecito, California to an exclusive community within Santa Barbara known as Hope Ranch. However, sources at the Hope Ranch Homeowners Association (HOA) say that some would rather prevent it.
Popculture
Former News Anchor Faith Gantner Dead at 31
Faith Rempe, the former Michigan news anchor who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, has died. Rempe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28 following an 11-month battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare type of blood cancer, her husband, Kurt Rempe, announced the heartbreaking news. Rempe was 31.
Chicago Fire boss teases three surprise returns coming in season 11
There was a lot to break down in the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere, but there’s also a lot to look forward to. The things to look forward to include surprise returns. The Chicago Fire season 11 premiere gave us some updates on various characters. We also got a surprise return to help with Brett’s storyline. Kyle came back to share that he was engaged—it’s one of those relationships where the stars have aligned.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Charles addresses pen drama with Camilla after weeks of stationery related mishaps
King Charles appeared to acknowledge his recent pen problems as he cracked a joke to Queen Consort Camilla in Scotland on Monday (3 October). You can watch one of the occasions the new king lost it over stationery below:. King Charles and Camilla visited Scotland to mark Dunfermline becoming a...
U.K.・
Popculture
'Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns': Sig Hansen and Daughter Mandy Roll the Dice With 'Last-Ditch Effort' in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Deadliest Catch Captain Sig Hansen and his daughter Mandy are taking a huge chance with a "last-ditch effort" as they roll the dice on convincing old-world seafood barons to buy into an unfamiliar crab species. As the fan-favorite Northwestern captain and his co-captain attempt to build a fishing empire that would set their family up for generations to come in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's brand new episode of Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, the Hansens must look to their ancestors in the past.
Popculture
'Big Sky: Deadly Trails' Adds 2 Country Music Singers as Guest Stars Alongside Reba McEntire
Big Sky: Deadly Trails already stars Reba McEntire, but showrunner Elwood Reid is not done attracting more country musicians. Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett will both make guest appearances in the crime drama's third season. Lovett is already familiar to TV viewers thanks to his recent TV appearances on Blue Bloods and Life in Pieces.
Ralph & Katie star Sarah Gordy: 'It’s wonderful being a leading lady!'
Ralph & Katie — Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy reveal all about their groundbreaking spin-off from The A Word.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch the Alaska Daily series premiere live online
It’s time to see Hilary Swank back in action in the new series Alaska Daily. Here’s everything you need to know for the series premiere tonight. ABC is trying again with another new series in the post-Grey’s Anatomy timeslot. This is a tricky slot, so we need to tune in live each week to prove we want it. And it’s certainly going to be a series worth checking out.
Chicago Fire season 11: next episode, cast and everything we know
Here's everything we know about Chicago Fire season 11 and what's in store for Firehouse 51 when the show returns this fall.
TMZ.com
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for his portrayal of Finn Cotter in "Heartland," died last week after an apparent fall, this according to his family. His sister, Stephanie, told the Hollywood Reporter that Robert passed away Friday in an Ontario, CA, hospital from injuries he suffered during the fall. No official cause of death has been released.
poemhunter.com
Deep Poem by Shavon Harrington
Because you're not qualified for my worth. you are just about as much respect as you have for yourself. No longer running, living with regret, feeling like I'm running a race, I'm above it all. When the river runs dry. Not one tear drop will I shed,. I lost all...
Comments / 0