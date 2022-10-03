Read full article on original website
Linda Harris
3d ago
How terrible for thos Precious Baby. I hope u find a new Family who will love you,like u should be loved and cared for. prayers 🙏 🙏 🙏
Reply
4
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
13abc.com
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
Detroit News
Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility
A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
Detroit News
FedEx driver kept $96K in goods, Eastpointe police say
A FedEx driver has been charged in connection with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise he was supposed to deliver to a Foot Locker, Eastpointe police announced Wednesday. Morris Jones was arraigned through 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement, and receiving and concealing stolen property, records show. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Charge dropped against former deputy accused of slapping handcuffed woman while on duty
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for a former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy involved in an altercation with a woman while on duty in Rochester Hills. Kevin McNally had been charged after a Nov. 24, 2020 alleged incident outside the WoodSpring...
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
2 arrested in Detroit barricaded situation after neighbor calls suspect who shot at police to convince him to surrender
Two people are in custody after a barricaded gunman situation unfolded on Detroit’s west side Wednesday afternoon when someone fired shots at police officers. Police say a neighbor helped the situation come to a peaceful resolution
WNEM
Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter. The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No criminal charges in road rage shooting that killed 18-year-old in Eastpointe
No criminal charges will be filed against a man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Eastpointe last week during an alleged road rage incident last week, officials said.
candgnews.com
Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
FedEx driver steals $96,000 worth of Foot Locker gear shipped to Eastpointe store, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A FedEx driver stole $96,000 worth of Food Locker merchandise that he was supposed to deliver to a store in Eastpointe, officials said. Police spoke to a Foot Locker loss prevention agent and a FedEx security specialist around 4:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) about a possible embezzlement case.
Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight
OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
nbc25news.com
Police say Pontiac man was murdered after finding apparent gunshot wound
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff's Office believe Pontiac man was murdered after finding an apparent gunshot wound Monday. Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded on October 3 to a report that a man had been shot at the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac. When the Deputies...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
The Oakland Press
Waterford man arrested on suspicion of series of thefts
Waterford resident Shawn Michael Degen has been arrested on suspicion of a series of thefts from cars and homes. Waterford police say they worked with Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan Department of Corrections officials to arrest Degen early Thursday, Sept. 29. The 34-year-old was taken into custody after...
FedEx employee facing embezzlement charges for stealing $100k in equipment from Eastpointe Foot Locker
A FedEx worker accused of keeping tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods that were supposed to be delivered to Foot Locker in Eastpointe is expected to be charged on Wednesday.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered. Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.
No backpacks allowed, students will be searched as they return to South Lyon East HS after threat found in bathroom
Authorities said no weapon was found as their search concluded at a high school in South Lyon after a threatening message was found in a bathroom Tuesday morning.
Comments / 3