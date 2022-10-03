'It's Really Complicated' - Anthony Martial On Manchester United's Derby Defeat

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has spoken about his team's defeat to Manchester City.

Manchester United were defeated 6-3 by Manchester City on Sunday. A poor first-half performance meant that The Red Devils were down 4-0 at half-time and a better second-half performance was not near enough to spark a comeback.

The starting lineup dictated that Marcus Rashford , Antony and Jadon Sancho would play as the three forwards. Still, in the second half, Anthony Martial (Who has now returned after being out ever since the 2-1 win over Liverpool in August) was brought on.

The Frenchman made a fantastic return from the sidelines as he scored two goals: a rebound from a Fred shot and another from a penalty.

He spoke to Canalplus Foot (Quotes via The United Journal ) about the game and returning to playing:

“For sure, I would have preferred not to score and win this game but it's always good to come back on the grass and score.

“We are really frustrated. That's not what we wanted to do but this result is the one and we are going to give everything to come back for the next game.

He finished: "We started the game really badly and then they (Man City) were really efficient with the chances they had. It's really complicated but it's like that and we are going to do everything to be ready for the next match.”

United play Athletic Club Omonia in Cyprus next as part of their Europa League campaign on Thursday.

