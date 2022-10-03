(NDAgConnection.com) – Gov. Doug Burgum Monday led a delegation of North Dakota officials and business representatives on the first day of a weeklong trade and investment mission to Japan, highlighting the state’s many trade, investment and business opportunities in a presentation to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and promoting the state during a reception with Japanese businesses at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Tokyo.

