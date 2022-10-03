Read full article on original website
Charitable Gaming Creates Hunting Opportunities
BISMARCK, N.D. (CGAND) – Charitable gaming has a significant, positive impact on every town, city, and county in North Dakota and affords many opportunities for the people of our state through beneficiary organizations. At nearly 30 years old, the NoDak Sportsmen’s Club has existed for as long as charitable...
Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone Eligibility Redesign Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Buffalo Bridges Zone Director Mandi Freije provided the latest information of the eligibility redesign currently being seen in North Dakota. Freije says there will be four regions in the state for eligibility, with Buffalo Bridges overseeing Region VI. Freije says they’re also working on creating...
Natural Gas Prices Expected to be Higher This Winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (MDU) – Natural gas prices for the upcoming winter heating season are expected to be higher than what Montana-Dakota Utilities customers paid last winter. For a variety of reasons, prices could be about $30 more per month compared to the 2021-22 heating season, which runs November through March.
Home Heating Help Available for North Dakotans
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDHHS) – The state’s Health and Human Services agency is reminding North Dakotans who may need help paying their winter heating bills that they can now apply for the state’s home energy assistance program. Applications for the upcoming 2022-2023 heating season can be submitted now...
Thursday, October 6th Weather
TODAY: CLOUDY EAST, OTHERWISE MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND COOL. HIGHS: 40S. WIND: NORTH/NORTHWEST 10 TO 25, GUSTING TO 30 MPH. TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLD. 22 TO 25 FOR MORNING LOWS. LIGHT NORTH BREEZE, BECOMING MOSTLY CALM. FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL. HIGHS: 40S. WIND: LIGHT AND VARIABLE.
Burgum Leads Trade, Investment Mission to Japan
(NDAgConnection.com) – Gov. Doug Burgum Monday led a delegation of North Dakota officials and business representatives on the first day of a weeklong trade and investment mission to Japan, highlighting the state’s many trade, investment and business opportunities in a presentation to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and promoting the state during a reception with Japanese businesses at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Tokyo.
