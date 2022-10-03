ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc0mW_0iKBQyQs00

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to JetSMART, as part of a three-aircraft sale and lease back transaction between ACG and JetSMART.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005894/en/

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART (Photo: Business Wire)

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this aircraft is the second A321neo to join the JetSMART fleet. The A321neo incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 20 percent fuel savings and CO 2 emissions reduction, as well as a 50 percent noise reduction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 475 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2022, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005894/en/

CONTACT: Gordon Grant

Head of Investor and Media Relations

+ 1 949 219 4664

gordon.grant@aviationcapital.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AIR TRANSPORT TRANSPORTATION FINANCE TRAVEL

SOURCE: Aviation Capital Group LLC

PUB: 10/03/2022 12:49 PM/DISC: 10/03/2022 12:49 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Airbus Ventures Proudly Announces New Investment in Jiko, a Fintech Led by CEO Stephane Lintner

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Airbus Ventures announces its latest investment in Jiko, an Oakland-based revolutionary financial network to store and move money. Jiko today announced that it has closed a $40M Series B funding round. Led by Red River West, the latest round also included support from Trousdale Ventures, Owen Van Natta, Temaris & Associates, La Maison Partners, BPI France, Anthem Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Radicle Impact. Jiko also announced today the public launch of its Jiko Money Storage solution, enabling companies of all tiers – from multinational corporates to startups – to store money in spendable T-bills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005280/en/ Jiko’s CEO and Co-Founder, Stephane Lintner, pictured above. (Source: Jiko)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Pinnacle Realty Advisors Closes Seed Round With Launchpad Capital, Raises Over $5M to Date

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Cloud-based real estate brokerage, Pinnacle Realty Advisors, announces the closing of its seed round led by Launchpad Capital and the acquisition of technology firm, Realthy.io, to fuel growth of the subscription-based real estate firm and bring transparent pricing and proprietary software to its agents. Launchpad Capital’s Founder, Ryan Gilbert , will join Pinnacle Realty Advisors Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005168/en/ Pinnacle Realty Advisors closes seed round led by Launchpad Capital (Graphic: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) and Cuentas (NASDAQ: CUEN) Team Up to Bring Fintech Solutions to Over 32,000 Bodegas Across the United States

The average American consumer might not think much of their access to financial services. But for consumers that are underbanked or unbanked, the very high costs of relying on alternative financial solutions, such as payday loans, check cashing services, money orders, and pawnshop loans can be astronomical and create a vicious cycle of financial pain that many will likely never escape from.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Perficient Renews Partnership with Latin American Robot Building Team RioBotz, Announces Multi-Year Agreement

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the extension of its partnership with the Brazilian-based fighting robot building team, RioBotz, and their BattleBots competitor, “Minotaur.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005119/en/ Minotaur Robot (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CNBC

Satellite operator Viasat climbs 27% after selling military communications unit to L3Harris for $2 billion

California-based satellite operator Viasat is selling a piece of its government business to defense contractor L3Harris in a deal worth nearly $2 billon. Viasat is selling its "Link 16 Tactical Data Links (TDL)" business, which is a military communications system that connects everything from aircraft to ground bases through a secured voice and data network.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

ALTO Real Estate Funds and M & J Wilkow Announce the Recent Sale of Cranberry Square in Pittsburgh, PA MSA

PITTSBURGH, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- ALTO Real Estate Funds, together with M & J Wilkow, announces the recent sale of Cranberry Square, a 195,165 square foot retail center located in Cranberry Township, PA in Pittsburgh MSA. The property sold for $33.2 million and was purchased in 2018 for $23.5 million at a cap rate of 9%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005517/en/ Cranberry Square is centrally located in one of greater Pittsburgh’s most affluent and fastest growing suburbs. The property is home to top national retailers including Public Lands (Dick’s Sporting Goods subsidiary), Best Buy and Barnes & Noble, and is shadow anchored by Walmart and Costco. Strategically positioned at the Township’s most prominent intersection, Route 19 and Route 228, Cranberry Square sees traffic counts in excess of 70,000 cars per day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetsmart#Business Industry#Linus Business#Acg#Airbus#Pratt Whitney#Sharklets
stpetecatalyst.com

Notetaking app startup lands $1.4M local investment

Twos, a startup that has developed a notetaking app and sharing platform, has raised a $1.4 million pre-seed investment round led by TampaBay.Ventures. Twos incorporates a calendar, planner, task manager and journal into one place where it can become organized. Twos currently has over 12,000 total users, 5,000 of which were active in the last 30 days.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Carvana Named Title Sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association in Multi-Year Partnership

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online was announced today as the title sponsor for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) ahead of the 2023 season. Set to break new ground in the burgeoning world of pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, the fastest growing used car retailer in U.S. history continues to forge new partnerships with some of the most engaging and enticing sports brands on the rise. Effective January 1, 2023, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is set to serve up happiness to the millions of players and fans who have already flocked to the sport, positioning the sport to attract millions more this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005303/en/ Carvana is named as the title sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association in a new multi-year partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative

Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Aviation International News

Airbus Sees Full Recovery of Aircraft Services Market In 2023

Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre-pandemic levels next year and to more than double in value over the next 20 years, from $95 billion today to over $230 billion in 2041, according to the company’s latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation will increase by two million over the period, the European aerospace group said on Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Thousands Attend Grand Opening of Master-Planned Williams Ranch Presented by Williams Homes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Williams Homes celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of Williams Ranch, welcoming thousands of interested buyers to the Santa Clarita Valley’s newest master-planned community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005266/en/ High interest demonstrates homeownership remains the American Dream as the new master-planned Williams Ranch community celebrated its grand opening in the Santa Clarita Valley, CA with more than 3,000 in attendance. (Photo: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

AIT Worldwide Logistics Forms CRAF Partnership with Kalitta Air

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has entered into a new Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) partnership with Ypsilanti, Michigan-based Kalitta Air. The strategic alliance continues AIT’s longstanding designation as a CRAF-sponsored freight forwarder, enabling the company to continue critical supply chain support for United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) missions, while also increasing access to global routes, capacity, and charters for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005635/en/ AIT Worldwide Logistics forms CRAF partnership with Kalitta Air (Photo: Business Wire)
YPSILANTI, MI
ffnews.com

Delta Capita and Yields.io Announce Alliance

Delta Capita, the financial services division of Prytek, announces an alliance between Yields.io, a Belgium based fast-growing tech company that aims to empower organisations to trust their algorithms and lead them to responsible data-driven decision-making. Through the new collaboration, Delta Capita will guide and support clients to establish and enhance...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

EcoCart drives $14.5M of new funding into its sustainable shopping experience

EcoCart has built an infrastructure for e-commerce companies and works with them to make that shopping experience more transparent and sustainable. Here’s how it works: The three-year-old software company performs product life cycle audits for its customers to help them calculate, analyze and offset their carbon emissions. Customers can...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant with Ansaldo Nucleare

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005846/en/ Westinghouse develops next-generation nuclear plant with Ansaldo Nucleare. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy