Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 15-Oct. 1)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive's South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff.

Chris Sanders, Denmark-Olar, Football

No, he didn't drive the bus. But Sanders did everything else in a 51-37 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior ran for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns, had 2 catches for 38 yards, blocked a punt and returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown.

Chance Cummings, Wilson, Football

Talk about disrupting the opposing team’s offense. A 6-foot, 244-pound defensive end, Cummings had 10 tackles, including 2 for loss, intercepted a pass and had a sack in Wilson’s 42-9 win over North Myrtle Beach.

Lauren Dowe, Pickens, Volleyball

Lowe is a setter but she is a force at the net, too. The Blue Fame senior knocked in 9 kills to go along with 14 assists, 3 aces and 9 digs in a 3-0 win over Westside. In a Tuesday sweep of Greenwood, she had 7 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs and 16 assists.

Josiah Thompson, Dillon, Football

You need big guys up front and most high school teams don't have a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman who can play. Dillon does. Thompson took care of the left side of there line as the undefeated Wildcats pounded Loris 41-14. Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Clemson, South Carolina and Auburn are among the 15 scholarship offers Thompson has received.

Kacy Fields, Beaufort, Football

That switch from wide receiver to running backs keeps working for Beaufort. Fields was at it again, running for 271 yards and 4 touchdowns on 26 carries in a 34-14 win over Phillip Simmons.

Jurnee Robinson, Mauldin, Volleyball

You might see Robinson here every week. The senior outside hitter blasted 25 kills and got 20 digs in a 3-1 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic. She had 11 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Woodmont. She had 12 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Eastside. Finally, to cap off a busy week, Robinson had 16 kills, 10 digs and 3 aces in a 3-0 win over T.L. Hanna.

Jeremiah McEachin, Battery Creek, Football

The Dolphins’ tailback ran for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 40-34 victory over North Charleston.

Tyler McManus, Lamar, Football

This is what a dual-threat quarterback does. McManus threw for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns while running 9 times for 92 yards and a touchdown as the Silver Foxes throttled Latta 39-8.



Xaviar Gavin, Estill, Football

The Fighting Gators quarterback made a statement as did his team in swamping Bamberg-Ehrhardt 40-6. Gavin was 5-of-7 for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception. On the ground, he carried 13 times for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns, including an 80-yarder.

Shikeem Shilow, South Florence, Football

It’s great when you average over 10 yards a carry. Shilow ran 24 times for 252 yards and 3 touchdowns as South Florence held off Hartsville 33-28.