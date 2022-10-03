ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 15-Oct. 1)?

By Mike Duprez
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5Xl4_0iKBQgn200

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 10. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

THIS WEEK’S NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Editor’s note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chris Sanders, Denmark-Olar, Football

No, he didn't drive the bus. But Sanders did everything else in a 51-37 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior ran for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns, had 2 catches for 38 yards, blocked a punt and returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown.

Chance Cummings, Wilson, Football

Talk about disrupting the opposing team’s offense. A 6-foot, 244-pound defensive end, Cummings had 10 tackles, including 2 for loss, intercepted a pass and had a sack in Wilson’s 42-9 win over North Myrtle Beach.

Lauren Dowe, Pickens, Volleyball

Lowe is a setter but she is a force at the net, too. The Blue Fame senior knocked in 9 kills to go along with 14 assists, 3 aces and 9 digs in a 3-0 win over Westside. In a Tuesday sweep of Greenwood, she had 7 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs and 16 assists.

Josiah Thompson, Dillon, Football

You need big guys up front and most high school teams don't have a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman who can play. Dillon does. Thompson took care of the left side of there line as the undefeated Wildcats pounded Loris 41-14. Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Clemson, South Carolina and Auburn are among the 15 scholarship offers Thompson has received.

Kacy Fields, Beaufort, Football

That switch from wide receiver to running backs keeps working for Beaufort. Fields was at it again, running for 271 yards and 4 touchdowns on 26 carries in a 34-14 win over Phillip Simmons.

Jurnee Robinson, Mauldin, Volleyball

You might see Robinson here every week. The senior outside hitter blasted 25 kills and got 20 digs in a 3-1 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic. She had 11 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Woodmont. She had 12 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Eastside. Finally, to cap off a busy week, Robinson had 16 kills, 10 digs and 3 aces in a 3-0 win over T.L. Hanna.

Jeremiah McEachin, Battery Creek, Football

The Dolphins’ tailback ran for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 40-34 victory over North Charleston.

Tyler McManus, Lamar, Football

This is what a dual-threat quarterback does. McManus threw for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns while running 9 times for 92 yards and a touchdown as the Silver Foxes throttled Latta 39-8.

Xaviar Gavin, Estill, Football

The Fighting Gators quarterback made a statement as did his team in swamping Bamberg-Ehrhardt 40-6. Gavin was 5-of-7 for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception. On the ground, he carried 13 times for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns, including an 80-yarder.

Shikeem Shilow, South Florence, Football

It’s great when you average over 10 yards a carry. Shilow ran 24 times for 252 yards and 3 touchdowns as South Florence held off Hartsville 33-28.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports
Scorebook Live

Arkansas 8-man high school football report (Week 6)

By Kyle Sutherland   Coming off one of the more exciting weeks we have seen in the 8-man ranks this year, there is another big week on the horizon, highlighted by a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup in the sanctioned division, as the regular season begins to wind down. Be sure to subscribe to the ...
ARKANSAS STATE
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

J. K. Gourdin Elementary School History

During the Colonial Period, education in South Carolina was solely in the hands of parents. Those with money, Whites and free Blacks, hired tutors for their young children. Skills in the trades were learned through hands-on apprenticeships. Wealthy merchants and planters sent their children to Europe or New England for higher education.
EDUCATION
Scorebook Live

Top 10 Southern California high school football games to watch this week (Oct. 6-8): Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco headlines biggest week of 2022

Are you ready for the biggest week of the 2022 regular season? If you're reading this, the answer is almost certainly yes. Not only does the eighth week of this season include the high school football regular season version of the Super Bowl – St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei – but it also features a ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wbrc.com

See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
REAL ESTATE
live5news.com

McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
COLUMBIA, SC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy