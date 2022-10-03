ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Kirkland ranked third-best place to live in U.S. by Money magazine

Kirkland is the third-best place to live in the U.S., according to Money magazine's most recent ranking. The personal finance magazine ranks locations by nine factors including cost of living, economic opportunity, education, diversity, the local housing market and quality of life. The cities that clinched the #1 and #2...
KIRKLAND, WA
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth

Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
SEATTLE, WA
airwaysmag.com

Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route

DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA
ncwlife.com

Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter

(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Number of homicides in Seattle on the rise from previous years

SEATTLE, Wash — The number of homicides in the city of Seattle so far this year has already surpassed last year's total. Data from the city shows there have been 47 homicides so far this year, which is greater than all but one of the past five years. Only 2020 had more, with 53 homicides reported.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month

Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast

After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
WASHINGTON STATE
luxesource.com

Find Refuge In This Minimalist Northwest Home That Plays Up Neutrals

Though it’s just a bit more than an hour away from the urban core of Seattle, Camano Island feels like a world apart—an oasis of evergreen forests and windswept rocky beaches dotted with centuries-old fallen trees bleached white under the sun. The landscape still belongs to nature, to the nesting bald eagles and gray whales migrating through the Saratoga Passage.
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
KOMO News

Creating Buoy, the new Seattle Kraken mascot

SEATTLE — When Buoy dropped from the rafters of Climate Pledge Arena Saturday night, it was the culmination of 18 months of work. The team was set to unveil Buoy in December of last year, but then, COVID-19 surged. "We decided, let's wait," said Katie Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Downsizing and Vacancy Rates Increase as Tech Companies Embrace Work from Home and Hybrid Work

Commercial real estate brokerage, Broderick Group, recently published their Q3 2022 Eastside Office Market Overview. This included current news and trends, Eastside’s new development forecast, office market history, and more. In July 2022, Amazon announced that they would be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue....
BELLEVUE, WA
secretseattle.co

It’s Your Last Chance To Experience Seattle’s Breathtaking Sistine Chapel Exhibition

Michelangelo’s stunning work will be coming to life at The Shops at The Bravern for one more month. These are your final weeks to visit Seattle’s impressive exhibition featuring Michelangelo’s famous frescoes. The awe-inspiring exhibit, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, is coming to a close at the end of October, and you don’t want to miss out on this experience. It’s the closest you’ll come to these masterpieces without stepping foot inside Vatican City.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October

SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
SEATTLE, WA

