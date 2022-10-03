Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Club official: Barcelona must shed veterans to balance books
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona won’t be able to reduce its salary burden to sustainable levels until several veteran players finish their contracts, the club's financial vice president said Thursday. While presenting the budget for this season, Eduard Romeu warned it will likely take another two seasons before...
UEFA・
Omonia Nicosia v Manchester United: Europa League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will United bounce back after their derby humiliation or can Omonia spring a surprise? Join Barry Glendenning
Comments / 0