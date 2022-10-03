ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Club official: Barcelona must shed veterans to balance books

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona won’t be able to reduce its salary burden to sustainable levels until several veteran players finish their contracts, the club's financial vice president said Thursday. While presenting the budget for this season, Eduard Romeu warned it will likely take another two seasons before...
