Report: Giants have 'some optimism' Daniel Jones will play vs. Packers

The New York Giants are ‘optimistic’ that quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) can play this week against the Green Bay Packers in London.

Veteran NFL insider Ian Rapoport (and others) reported that the team feels Jones, who injured his ankle in the Giants’ 20-12 win aver Chicago on Sunday, may not miss any time.

Jones left the game after getting sacked by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker late in the third quarter. He limped off the field and the medical staff immediately wrapped his ankle. It appeared that he was done for the day.

His replacement, Tyrod Taylor, did not last long as he was also knocked from the game with a concussion. Jones was hustled back into action but lined up mainly as a receiver for the Giants’ final 11 offensive snaps.

Jones appeared to be in good spirits after the game, although he was limping considerably. He’s wise enough to exude caution about his condition but also conscious enough to realize that by next Sunday he could be ready to play.

“I feel good. I feel good,” said Jones. “A little sore but all good. Listen to the trainers and doctors and go from there, but feeling good.”

Taylor is in the league’s concussion protocol, and given the shifting landscape that has become the past week since the Tua Tagovailoa situation, he may be there for a while and not be available next week in London of Jones is unable to play.

Should neither be available, the Giants will likely turn to Davis Webb, who spent all of the offseason with the Buffalo Bills and is currently on the practice squad. They also might need to add a backup.

Head coach Brian Daboll did not address that situation after the game on Sunday.