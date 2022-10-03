Read full article on original website
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
milehighcre.com
Industrial Outdoor Storage Project in Loveland Secures Construction Financing
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $12.5 million in construction financing for the development of Boyd Lake Commerce Center Phase I, a 100,000-square-foot, Class A industrial outdoor storage (IOS) project located on 95 acres in Loveland. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, BLCC One, LLC, an affiliate of co-developers Saunders...
Cool, Iconic Building in Downtown Loveland for Sale At $6.9 Million
A building in Loveland that has drawn curious eyes for over a decade is on the market. The building dates back to the late 1800's when it was a livery, and was recently home to Lightning Hybrids. Right in the heart of Downtown Loveland is this property at 319 North...
The Least Expensive Home In Larimer County Is A Mountain Paradise
How cool would it to be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over...
Larimer County Drops $9 Million to Turn Loveland Ranch Into Open Space
Not far from the area of the famed Dam Store, outside of Loveland, over 1,500 in acreage for open space use has been put under contract. Many will breathe a sigh of relief, as this land could have been developed for residential, or even (at one point) a concert venue.
Mount Evans Highway, Old Fall River Road close to vehicles Monday
COLORADO, USA — Two of Colorado's scenic seasonal highways will close for the winter Monday as snow begins to coat peaks in the high country. Mount Evans Highway, which takes summer visitors to the summit of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County, will fully close to motorized vehicles Monday morning. The top five miles of the highway, from Summit Lake to the 14er's summit, closed last month.
Iconic Colorado mountain lodge closes after 57 years when lease isn't renewed
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Life is full of twists and turns, whether it's driving the winding road up 14,000 feet of Mount Evans or taking in the beauty of leaf-peeping season on the mountain. Many often make the trek for the staple that sits at the peak, Echo Lake Lodge and Restaurant.
Westword
Broomfield Fires Back at Arvada, Jefferson County Lawsuit Over Jefferson Parkway
In June, the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued the City and County of Broomfield for pulling out of the Jefferson Parkway project, which seeks to build a toll road that would cross Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver by connecting Highway 128 in Broomfield with Highway 93 in Golden.
skyhinews.com
365 Health offers free and affordable health screenings in Granby
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Grand County residents will be able to receive access to free and affordable preventive health screenings and resources from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Granby Elementary School through 365 Health, formerly the 9Health Fair. For those unable to attend a health fair, 365 Health and Quest Diagnostics have...
No Appointment Needed Passport Processing for One Day Only in Fort Collins Oct 8
Getting a passport can definitely be a hassle. For five hours, on a Saturday, Larimer County is going to help you out, if you need one. Taking time of from work to get your passport processed has be in the top 5 of worst reasons to take time off. Using up some of your Saturday can make the process less stressful.
skyhinews.com
Bluebird Backcountry joins multi-mountain pass program
Sitting between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling, Bluebird Backcountry offers a lift-free skiing experience for backcountry enthusiasts. Last month, the area announced it will have on-site lodging this year for the first time in its short history, and on Sept. 6, it announced it will join the Indy Pass. The Indy...
Family sues after missing son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility.
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
broomfieldleader.com
Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future
Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
Bear safely removed from tree in Jeffco
A bear wandered into a neighborhood and ended up in a tree too close to people Tuesday morning.
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
KKTV
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
aboutboulder.com
Top 5 Boulder Restaurants with the Best Value
Given that Boulder is a college town and the current state of the economy, the majority of people who dine out are looking for a good deal. Based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews, here are the top 5 most affordable/cheap eat places in Boulder, Colorado:. 1. Rincon Argentino. 2....
3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area
MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
