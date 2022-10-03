ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

milehighcre.com

Industrial Outdoor Storage Project in Loveland Secures Construction Financing

JLL Capital Markets has arranged $12.5 million in construction financing for the development of Boyd Lake Commerce Center Phase I, a 100,000-square-foot, Class A industrial outdoor storage (IOS) project located on 95 acres in Loveland. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, BLCC One, LLC, an affiliate of co-developers Saunders...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Mount Evans Highway, Old Fall River Road close to vehicles Monday

COLORADO, USA — Two of Colorado's scenic seasonal highways will close for the winter Monday as snow begins to coat peaks in the high country. Mount Evans Highway, which takes summer visitors to the summit of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County, will fully close to motorized vehicles Monday morning. The top five miles of the highway, from Summit Lake to the 14er's summit, closed last month.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

365 Health offers free and affordable health screenings in Granby

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Grand County residents will be able to receive access to free and affordable preventive health screenings and resources from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Granby Elementary School through 365 Health, formerly the 9Health Fair. For those unable to attend a health fair, 365 Health and Quest Diagnostics have...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Bluebird Backcountry joins multi-mountain pass program

Sitting between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling, Bluebird Backcountry offers a lift-free skiing experience for backcountry enthusiasts. Last month, the area announced it will have on-site lodging this year for the first time in its short history, and on Sept. 6, it announced it will join the Indy Pass. The Indy...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future

Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
aboutboulder.com

Top 5 Boulder Restaurants with the Best Value

Given that Boulder is a college town and the current state of the economy, the majority of people who dine out are looking for a good deal. Based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews, here are the top 5 most affordable/cheap eat places in Boulder, Colorado:. 1. Rincon Argentino. 2....
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area

MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
MORRISON, CO

