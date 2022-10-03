Read full article on original website
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
Mitch Trubisky Just Cost Himself Millions of Dollars, and Further Humilation Is On the Way
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky cost himself a nice chunk of change by getting benched. The post Mitch Trubisky Just Cost Himself Millions of Dollars, and Further Humilation Is On the Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WGRZ TV
Bills' Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates. Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Quarterback Signing News
The Miami Dolphins needed to address their quarterback depth with Tua Tagovailoa unavailable for Week 5. They did that on Monday, signing Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will be the quarterbacks backing up Teddy Bridgewater against the New York Jets on Sunday. Sinnett...
4 Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’
Here's what Deion Sanders thinks about being mentioned for Power Five head coaching jobs. The post Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers
One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
1 Stat That Should Force Panthers To Fire Matt Rhule Instantly
Had the Carolina Panthers caught a few breaks this season, they could very easily be 4-0. They fell just short in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns as rookie Cade York kicked a 58-yard game-winner to spoil Baker Mayfield’s revenge game. In Week 2, Daniel Jones gifted them a pick-six that would have turned the tide of the game, but the ball was dropped.
3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players. There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
‘Both guys can be ‘dudes’: Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson will excite Packers fans
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense have had a slow start to the 2022 season. It’s clear Rodgers is working on figuring things out with his new cast of wide receivers, which has been quite a tall task considering the team traded away Davante Adams this offseason. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Packers from jumping out to a 3-1 start on the season.
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NBC Sports
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt
Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
