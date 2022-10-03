ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
WGRZ TV

Bills' Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates. Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.
EAST AURORA, NY
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle

The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Ankle Injury#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Network
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Quarterback Signing News

The Miami Dolphins needed to address their quarterback depth with Tua Tagovailoa unavailable for Week 5. They did that on Monday, signing Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will be the quarterbacks backing up Teddy Bridgewater against the New York Jets on Sunday. Sinnett...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers

One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘Both guys can be ‘dudes’: Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson will excite Packers fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense have had a slow start to the 2022 season. It’s clear Rodgers is working on figuring things out with his new cast of wide receivers, which has been quite a tall task considering the team traded away Davante Adams this offseason. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Packers from jumping out to a 3-1 start on the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt

Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy