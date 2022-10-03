Read full article on original website
Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Antiques, Grilled Cheese & More
It's gonna feel a lot like fall this weekend! Wanna get out and enjoy that crisp, cool air? Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of October 7-9, 2022. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed is underway through October 30 at the Ingham...
abc12.com
63-foot spruce in St. Johns selected as Michigan's state Christmas tree
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WJRT) - A mammoth spruce tree from Mid-Michigan will be on display outside the Michigan Capitol this winter as the official state Christmas tree. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget selected a 63-foot spruce outside a house in St. Johns to festoon the Capitol grounds during the holiday season this year.
Light or blight? Michigan woman told no more decorations
A Haslett holiday hallmark is no more, following complaints and a cease and desist letter.
Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors
Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
The Best Michigan Town to Visit This Halloween
While Halloween celebrations in big cities can be a blast, we believe the best Halloween towns are small towns. Complete with historic homes, charming downtown areas, and urban legends passed down from generation to generation, no one sets the Halloween mood quite like them.
Popular Lansing-Area Halloween Display Outlawed As Blight After Neighbor Complains
The front-yard Halloween display of a Lansing-area home, which has become a local favorite in recent years, has been labeled as blight and shut down by local authorities after a neighbor formally complained, according to the owner of the display property. Cheryl Gray Underwood, who owns the home and puts...
The Best Halloween Costume Shops in Mid Michigan
Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. I love the color change, cooler temps and I look forward to all of the Halloween candy!. Although Halloween is on October 31st every year, it seems like Halloween season starts in August. Much like the other holidays we celebrate every year, the stores start stocking supplies for different holidays earlier and earlier each year. I recall seeing Halloween decorations in August of this year.
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
Michigan doctor with world-record cats rebounds after losing previous pets in fire
An Oakland County doctor was all smiles after his cats gained world-record status. One cat was declared the world’s tallest living domestic cat; another feline was listed as having the world’s longest tail, according to Guinness World Records. The doctor also owns four other cats. ...
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
owossoindependent.com
Owosso’s Jill Davis Impresses with Frightful Baking Talents on Halloween Food Network Show
BAKER JILL DAVIS is shown with her baking partner for the week, Kristi Descher, during the Monday, Sept. 26 episode of Halloween Baking Championship on Food Network. The duo took top for their haunted maze cake design. (Courtesy Photo/Food Network) The Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship” aired its third, exciting...
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again
If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
Metro Detroiters can go to a paranormal investigation at 'one of the most haunted places' in Michigan. Are you brave enough?
It’s spooky season, and Detroit Paranormal Expeditions is giving thrill seekers a chance to sit in on a paranormal investigation at one of Michigan’s most haunted places – Bruce Mansion in Brown City.
