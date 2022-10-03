ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

63-foot spruce in St. Johns selected as Michigan's state Christmas tree

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WJRT) - A mammoth spruce tree from Mid-Michigan will be on display outside the Michigan Capitol this winter as the official state Christmas tree. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget selected a 63-foot spruce outside a house in St. Johns to festoon the Capitol grounds during the holiday season this year.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors

Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Johns, MI
State
Michigan State
Mason, MI
Lifestyle
Mason, MI
Society
City
Mason, MI
City
Bellevue, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Haslett, MI
City
Morrice, MI
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Pumpkin Patch#Zoos#Family Activities#Mid Michigan Brimley
94.9 WMMQ

The Best Halloween Costume Shops in Mid Michigan

Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. I love the color change, cooler temps and I look forward to all of the Halloween candy!. Although Halloween is on October 31st every year, it seems like Halloween season starts in August. Much like the other holidays we celebrate every year, the stores start stocking supplies for different holidays earlier and earlier each year. I recall seeing Halloween decorations in August of this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan

Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Halloween
94.9 WMMQ

And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday

Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan

Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again

If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy