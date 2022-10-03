ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deville, LA

westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report 09/30/2022-10/04/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Michael Shawn Setliff, age 31, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery. Bond was set at $ 15,000.00. October 2, 2022. Daniel Scott Reed, age 29, of Pitkin, was...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Maximum sentence handed down in beating of newspaper delivery man

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A man found guilty of beating a newspaper delivery man received the maximum sentence for second-degree battery on Wednesday. Douglas Paul James, 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison, with one year suspended. The judge also ordered him to serve three years of probation and pay a $2,000 fine once his prison term is up.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8-year sentence handed down in newspaper carrier attack

A DeRidder man found guilty in August of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier has received the maximum sentence allowed. After deliberating for about one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of beating 67-year-old Woodie Blanks after he...
DERIDDER, LA
Deville, LA
Pineville, LA
Pineville, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Jonesville man arrested for inappropriate social media use to contact minors

JONESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As part of an arrest warrant operation on September 29, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating a non-compliant convicted sex offender. It was found after the subject was arrested that he had possibly engaged in lewd conversations on social media with a 13-year-old minor.   Forensic analysis of […]
JONESVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
ANGOLA, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Juvenile Body Found Dead at Paragon Casino

Marksville, La. - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

