VPSO Arrest Report 09/30/2022-10/04/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Michael Shawn Setliff, age 31, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery. Bond was set at $ 15,000.00. October 2, 2022. Daniel Scott Reed, age 29, of Pitkin, was...
Maximum sentence handed down in beating of newspaper delivery man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A man found guilty of beating a newspaper delivery man received the maximum sentence for second-degree battery on Wednesday. Douglas Paul James, 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison, with one year suspended. The judge also ordered him to serve three years of probation and pay a $2,000 fine once his prison term is up.
8-year sentence handed down in newspaper carrier attack
A DeRidder man found guilty in August of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier has received the maximum sentence allowed. After deliberating for about one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of beating 67-year-old Woodie Blanks after he...
Missing Louisiana teen rescued, kidnapping suspect arrested in Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A 14-year-old girl that was missing out of Louisiana is safe this morning after she was found, along with her suspected kidnapper, in Aransas Pass on Tuesday. Vernon Parish, Louisiana, authorities called Aransas Pass Police Department around noon Tuesday, Oct. 4 to let them know...
Jonesville man arrested for inappropriate social media use to contact minors
JONESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As part of an arrest warrant operation on September 29, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating a non-compliant convicted sex offender. It was found after the subject was arrested that he had possibly engaged in lewd conversations on social media with a 13-year-old minor. Forensic analysis of […]
Brandon Francisco pleads guilty in 2018 attempted second-degree murder case
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36 of Mansura, has entered a “guilty” plea to a charge of attempted second-degree murder one week before his trial was set to begin for the second time in Rapides Parish. Francisco will serve 30 years in prison without the benefit...
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
Juvenile Body Found Dead at Paragon Casino
Marksville, La. - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. Robert Lewis Walker II, 16, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
Excessive Speed Leads to Fatal Crash in Jefferson Davis Parish
Jefferson Davis Parish – On October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Charles Reeves of Oakdale. The preliminary investigation...
Opelousas man convicted for multiple violent offenses
Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that another arrest has been made in relation to false threats made against students at Rapides High School. On Friday, Sept. 30, RPSO arrested one juvenile student who was issued a citation, but upon further investigation believed...
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies to host Coffee with a Cop event on October 5th
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez located at 54 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez, Miss. The event will take place from 7:45 AM to 9 AM. Attendants are encouraged to ask […]
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed in the crash.
