Kilgore, TX

KLTV

Lindale Eagles fly into Red Zone Top 10

EAST Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw little change after week 6. The top nine teams remain unchanged with Lindale being added to the list. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 5-0 | Last game: Idle week 6| Next game vs Forney) Longview...
LINDALE, TX
High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas: Hawkeye

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas brought Hawkeye to East Texas Live on Wednesday. This Austrian Shepard and lab retriever mix puppy is looking for his forever home. He is going to weigh about 50 pounds and will be a great family dog. For more information visit SPCAEASTTX.com.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Wiley College has announced the death of their head women’s basketball coach, Tiffany Jackson. Jackson was 37. “Coach Jackson became a valued member of the Wildcat family the day she stepped on campus,” said Bruce Peifer, Associate Vice President of Athletics. “She greatly impacted the lives of our young ladies. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”
MARSHALL, TX
KICKS 105

A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash

An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

‘Humanize the badge:’ East Texas communities celebrate National Night Out

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first Tuesday of October is National Night Out in Texas, an opportunity for first responders to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve. According to the website it is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Roads reopened in Tyler after major crash

UPDATE: Officials said as of 1 a.m. the scene is clear and all lanes of traffic are open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said there was major traffic crash in the city on Sunday. The wreck is at Highway 64 West and Loop 323. Officers said they are working to clear the […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Two-vehicle crash leads to one dead in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police officers are working a two-vehicle fatality crash in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Pkwy that is blocking all lanes of travel in this area. Officials say to use an alternative route around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

