Read full article on original website
Related
Kilgore set for another classic clash with Lindale on Friday night
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Bulldogs had a daunting non-district schedule, starting the season against Gilmer and Carthage in the first two weeks. Through that gauntlet, they found out how mentally strong their team can be. “At no point during early in the non-district schedule did our guys get down, they just kept working […]
KLTV
Lindale Eagles fly into Red Zone Top 10
EAST Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw little change after week 6. The top nine teams remain unchanged with Lindale being added to the list. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 5-0 | Last game: Idle week 6| Next game vs Forney) Longview...
Tyler, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rockwall-Heath High School football team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on October 05, 2022, 15:25:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SPCA of East Texas: Hawkeye
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas brought Hawkeye to East Texas Live on Wednesday. This Austrian Shepard and lab retriever mix puppy is looking for his forever home. He is going to weigh about 50 pounds and will be a great family dog. For more information visit SPCAEASTTX.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Wiley College has announced the death of their head women’s basketball coach, Tiffany Jackson. Jackson was 37. “Coach Jackson became a valued member of the Wildcat family the day she stepped on campus,” said Bruce Peifer, Associate Vice President of Athletics. “She greatly impacted the lives of our young ladies. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”
A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Tyler. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash was reported at the intersection of North [..]
KTRE
Loretta Lynn’s ties to East Texas include friendship with Neal McCoy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing spread, we took a dive into the “country queen’s” ties to East Texas. Among them: a friendship with Jacksonville native and Longview resident Neal McCoy. “She was just so sweet,” McCoy said on East Texas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
KLTV
UT Tyler Mental Health Awareness walk leads to tips, resources for struggling East Texans
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An East Texas rescue mission is in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
KLTV
‘Humanize the badge:’ East Texas communities celebrate National Night Out
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first Tuesday of October is National Night Out in Texas, an opportunity for first responders to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve. According to the website it is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods...
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Roads reopened in Tyler after major crash
UPDATE: Officials said as of 1 a.m. the scene is clear and all lanes of traffic are open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said there was major traffic crash in the city on Sunday. The wreck is at Highway 64 West and Loop 323. Officers said they are working to clear the […]
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at the 2400 block of E. Cotton Street when a pedestrian in a motorized [..]
Two-vehicle crash leads to one dead in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police officers are working a two-vehicle fatality crash in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Pkwy that is blocking all lanes of travel in this area. Officials say to use an alternative route around this area.
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Comments / 0